OPPO F19 Pro Crystal Silver Limited Eid Edition makes Sharing in Every Moment a lot more exciting! Now Available for Preorders

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th April, 2021) OPPO’s F series has come up with anotherexciting product in this special season,F19 Pro limited Eid edition. While OPPO has always prioritized their customers’ demands and wants, the Crystal Silver F19 Pro is specially designed to encapsulate the beauty of a youthful life.

The eye-catching F19 Prolimited Eid edition comes in a beautiful shade of crystal silver and with its stunning appearance. F19 Pro Crystal Silver uses OPPO’s popular Reno Glow Effect. On top of it, this time OPPO introduces an improved printing effect that’s a step above the etching process that was once used on Reno 4. In fact, thanks to an oleophobic indium coating, the surface is fingerprint resistant and also exudes a premium metallic gray-silver color that’s lighter than the commonly seen silver.

You can use AI Color Portrait Video feature on F19 Pro Eid Edition to capture beautiful moments.

Like its photography variant, AI Color Portrait Video works by recognizing the person in the video shot and can intelligently distinguish the person from their background. Dual-View Video also works wonders. The feature records footage from the front-facing and rear cameras simultaneously. Creating recipes on Eid would be more fun now because with F19 Pro Eid edition you can capture your family’s reaction while they take the first bite and at the same time record your actions. The extensive videography showcasing all the emotions and expressions of your gang, would definitely make you a hit on social media! Not to forget, the 30W VOOCCharge 4.0 that will enable the users to enjoy super-fast charging speedto kill the anxiety at your Eid hangouts!

The most exciting part is that the wait is finally over, because the pre-order has begun, and you can buy your favorite OPPO F19 Pro limited Eid edition in a matter of seconds.