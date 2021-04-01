UrduPoint.com
OPPO F19 Pro's 30W VOOC Flash Charge 4.0 Provides The Ultimate Charging Experience

OPPO F19 Pro’s 30W VOOC Flash Charge 4.0 Provides the Ultimate Charging Experience

Does your phone take longer to charge? Battery anxiety is a real thing that has pushed users to inquire more into the matter

Lahore(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st April, 2021)Does your phone take longer to charge? Battery anxiety is a real thing that has pushed users to inquire more into the matter. To cater to this issue, OPPO F19 Pro is equipped with 30W VOOC Flash Charge 4.0. Equipped with a large 4310 mAh battery capacity, the OPPO F19 Pro is set to take the smartphone market by storm.

The OPPO F19 Pro's 30W VOOC Flash Charge 4.0 technology rapidly charges the phone to 100% in just 56 minutes enabling users to catch up with their fast-paced life. Considering the fact, that the young generation is always on the go, in just 5 minutes charge, users can get 3.2 hours of talk time, 1 hour on Instagram, and 2.9 hours on YouTube. The latest addition to the F series, F19 Pro protects the battery from overcharging at night, while its 30W VOOC flash charge 4.0 ensures a stable and fast charging speed during the day. It’s a dream come true for all PUBG players.

Now you can have an endless gaming experience without having battery anxiety.

OPPO's VOOC Technology is a ground-breaking innovation with 4x faster-charging speed than conventional chargers. The VOOC flash charging system will make the phone ready to go when one is on their way out the door. With the string of OPPO devices, the brand holds a higher standard of quality than any other brand. At OPPO, the production and testing process is kept in-house as much as possible, rather than outsourcing it, to ensure a quality product. OPPO has been adhering to the core needs of users to innovate, and continuously prepare for advanced technologies. With its vision, the brand promises to provide high-quality battery performance in all of its smartphones.

With so many amazing battery features in the new OPPO F19 Pro, head over to OPPO’s official website or market to get this smartphone at a price of PKR 49,999.

