OPPO Find N2 Flip, Official Smartphone Of The UEFA Champions League Launched Globally On Feb 15

Umer Jamshaid Published February 17, 2023 | 06:51 PM

Global smart technology company OPPO, Official Global Partner of the UEFA Champions League, unveiled its latest flagship foldable smartphone - Find N2 Flip, Official Smartphone of the UEFA Champions League, on Feb 15th

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 17th, 2023) Global smart technology company OPPO, Official Global Partner of the UEFA Champions League, unveiled its latest flagship foldable smartphone - Find N2 Flip, Official Smartphone of the UEFA Champions League, on Feb 15th.

“We are glad to launch our new Find N2 Flip to the global markets.” said William Liu, President of Global Marketing at OPPO. “OPPO Find N2 Flip, Official Smartphone of the UEFA Champions League, is the perfect device for fans to both capture and experience true-to-life content from their favorite football games.”

As part of the partnership, the Find N2 Flip will be used by official UEFA Champions League photographers to capture the action of the game at close range along the sidelines，framing the inspiring and exciting moments.

The best photos will then be shared in an OPPO Gallery on the UEFA Champions League website and the OPPO UEFA Champions League landing page.

As the first Chinese brand to partner with the UEFA Champions League, OPPO will work closely with UEFA to bring more passion and inspiration to sports through its world-leading devices and technologies while helping fans witness, capture, and share the magic of the 2022-23 and 2023-24 seasons.

