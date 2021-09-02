OPPO Gives You a Chance to win the all new Reno6 Signed by Asim Azhar – Join the Music Video Recruitment Now!

UrduPoint.com

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd September, 2021) OPPO has once again brought an exhilarating activity for their fans just before the official launch of its Reno6 Series! You can now be a part of Pakistan’s favourite musician - Asim Azhar’s new music video and get a chance to win an OPPO Reno6 signed by the singer himself. What a treat!

The new Reno6 features a brilliant AI quad camera which helps you easily take high-quality portrait videos and photos through the AI-enabled innovative imaging features so you can record and share your life with your loved ones.

Plus, Reno6 Series is bringing AI Palette, derived from the global leader of innovation – the OPPO Find X Series. This feature will allow users to edit the style and colour palette of their photos super easily.

If you want to get featured in Asim Azhar’s music video, capture emotional portraits of people around you and share them with us on our official social media accounts. Don’t forget to use the hashtag #EveryEmotionInPortrait. Share now and get a chance to win a OPPO Reno6 signed by Asim Azhar.

