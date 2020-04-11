UrduPoint.com
OPPO Issues Advisory To Its Customers To Fight Against The Pandemic COVID-19

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sat 11th April 2020 | 11:29 AM

OPPO Issues Advisory to its customers to fight against the Pandemic COVID-19

To undergo a pandemic at this time is a nightmare that everyone is living in at the moment in the country. Everyone is doing their best to fight against it

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th April, 2020) To undergo a pandemic at this time is a nightmare that everyone is living in at the moment in the country. Everyone is doing their best to fight against it. As a responsible brand of the country for the last five years, OPPO pledged to commit PKR 6.2 Million to the Prime Minister Relief Fund for COVID-19 last week.

To help dispel myths about coronavirus and to empower the public with the correct information needed to contain the outbreak of the disease, OPPO launched an awareness campaign on social media to educate communities about Coronavirus on a priority basis and to help them effectively combat the virus.

Through this campaign, the people will not only be able to understand the implications of the disease but will also be equipped to protect themselves from the virus.

Information about the symptoms, precautions, and treatment of Coronavirus have been disseminated through all their digital media platforms.Hashtags like #OPPOStandsWithYou and #StayHomeStaySafe are being used to spread awareness about the cause. Being a smartphone company, OPPO has also given a complete guide on its social media on how to disinfect a phone as our phones tend to carry more germs.

So, stay home, and stay safe, for a brighter future.

Protecting yourself outside

Protecting yourself when you are with others

Protecting yourself at home

