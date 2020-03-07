OPPO Launches All-round 5G Flagship Find X2 Series with Industry-leading Screen

OPPO today unveiled its Find X2 series – a flagship lineup of 5G devices that delivers an all-around powerful camera experience and battery life, with one of the most advanced screens in the industry

With a customized Sony sensor IMX689, the Find X2 Pro brings users an upgraded all-around photography and video experience that transforms the way we capture life’s important moments.

In the 5G era, with the improvement of the network, users are now consuming content at a much faster rate and simultaneously have higher requirements for the content quality. Catering to these needs, Find X2 series empowers users to live their lives more efficiently on-the-go. The device is equipped with a 120Hz QHD+ AMOLED screen, an all-around ultra-vision-camera system, the industry’s fastest 65W SuperVOOC 2.0 flash charging technology and the most advanced 5G mobile platform—Snapdragon 865. The Find X2 Pro is also the first mobile phone to support all-pixel omnidirectional focus and up to 12bit color photo capturing.

"To deliver a holistic 5G experience to our users, OPPO is constantly innovating all aspects of our products - from screen, photography, charging, battery life, and design. The clear, smooth, and professional display of the OPPO Find X2 series sets a new standard for flagship smartphones, bringing mobile interaction and display experience to a new level in the 5G era." said Brian Shen, Vice President and the President of Global Marketing at OPPO.

120Hz QHD+ professional display improves all-round visual experience

Both Find X2 and Find X2 Pro are equipped with an OPPO customized 120Hz QHD+ Ultra Vision Screen with more than one billion variations of color display capbilities, bringing a visual revolution in resolution, color, refresh rate and brightness. With a resolution of 3168 * 1440, 513 ppi, ultra-low screen reflectivity and a maximum screen brightness of up to 1200nit, it creates a clear and comfortable display in any environment.

Each Find X2 series device is professionally calibrated in screen color before leaving the factory, making the colors rich, accurate, and comparable to a professional display. The Find X2 series screen quality has received A + rating from DisplayMate, as a third-party professional display testing institution and has set 12 smartphone display performance records.

In addition, with the 240Hz high touch sampling rate, the Find X2 series screen significantly improves picture smoothness, and achieves more agile and accurate operation feedback.

A premium display naturally demands higher quality content. Both the Find X2 Pro and Find X2 are equipped with O1 Ultra Vision Engine with a built-in independent display chip to enhance image quality performance.

Equipped with the O1 Ultra Vision Engine, the Find X2 series supports Motion Clear and HDR video enhancement. The Motion Clear can increase the frame of online video and sports broadcasts[1] with frame rates below 30 fps to 60 fps or even 120 fps. This makes the video play smoother, and minimizes motion jitter and stepped contours.

The Find X2 series has built in powerful audio perforamnce, equipped with high-power dual speakers and Dolby Atmos, it can intelligently match application scenarios - such as music, movies and games - to bring users an immersive audio and video entertainment experience.

Versatile and professional Ultra Vision Camera System

Find X2 Pro is equipped with a triple-camera combination, 48MP wide-angle lens + 48MP ultra-wide-angle lens + 13MP telephoto lens, whilst supporting 10x hybrid zoom.

The Find X2 Pro wide angle camera (main camera) adopts a customized flagship sensor. The Sony IMX689 has the largest sensor size among all 48MP mobile camera sensors in the industry. The powerful image sensor combined with dual native ISO technology and f/1.7 large aperture, delivers powerful lowlight shooting capabilities.

The Find X2 Pro is the first smartphone to support All Pixel Omni-directional PDAF, with capability of achieving 100% pixel focusing and omnidirectional focusing.

Find X2 Pro is equipped with a second-generation 10x hybrid zoom. The brand new OIS driver chip, combined with image multi-focus fusion technology and an ultra-resolution algorithm, can ensure the consistency of color and white balance when switching between three cameras. This makes the zooming process more natural and smooth. Users can easily switch the zoom between the three cameras to shoot at a short distance of 3cm and achieve a maximum 60x zoom. The Ultra Night Mode can cover all focal lengths with a maximum zoom of 60x, easily facilitating telephoto night shoots. A maximum of 30x smooth zooming is also achievable on video shooting.

Find X2 Pro is equipped with Ultra Steady Video Pro and the Ultra Steady Video. Based on the 48MP and 120° ultra-wide-angle lens, with the brand new upgraded image stabilization algorithm, users can easily capture a wide-angle motion picture.

Find X2 Pro not only supports 4K 60fps video shooting, but also supports Live HDR video recording. By integrating 10bit video recording, the pixel-level real-time grading exposure and video color calibration, the Find X2 Pro can make the highlights and shadows in backlit scenes clearer and deliver a more textured video effect.

The pain point for consumers to create high quality content with smartphones is not only with how to shoot, but also to edit and share more easily. That is why the Find X2 series is also equipped with the video editing tool Soloop. It integrates fun recording, easy editing and quick sharing, so users can edit amazing videos and share personal stories with just one click.

Powerful performance and appearance: on the inside and out

Find X2 series is one of the first mobile phones in the industry to be equipped with Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 865 Mobile Platform. This guarantees a seamless user experience.

Find X2 Pro and Find X2, both support the new-generation UFS 3.0 + TW + HPB, which greatly improves the sequential write speed and random write speed after long periods of use. Based on OPPO Lab test data, the sequential read and write speeds increased by more than 100% and random write speeds increased by 16.8%

Connecting users to the 5G era

As an all-round 5G flagship, the Find X2 series supports SA/NSA dual-mode 5G. Both products use a 360-degree surround antenna group design to intelligently match the best antenna group and ensure the mobile phone signal remains in the optimum state.

To effectively navigate the complex network environments such as 4G, 5G, and WiFi, the Find X2 series integrates OPPO Smart 5G technology. It supports 5G + 4G dual-receiver, dual-card, and dual-standby with a more stable network. The device is capable of freely switching network systems according to the network conditions.

Super-fast charging technology

In terms of battery life, Find X2 and Find X2 Pro adopt 4200mAh and 4260mAh batteries respectively. Both are equipped with industry-leading 65W SuperVOOC 2.0 flash charge. This is the fastest and safest charging technology in the mobile phone industry. SuperVOOC 2.0 can fully charge the Find X2 Pro in just 38 minutes.

Simple and sophisticated design

The Find X2 series adopts a front and back sleek double-curve body design. The front of Find X2 series is covered with Corning Gorilla's sixth-generation glass panel. The advanced COP packaging technology and the 67.8° curved surface design creates a visually borderless effect, making the phone round and smooth to touch.

In addition to gradient glass, the Find X2 series adopts two new premium-quality materials - ceramic and vegan leather.

ColorOS 7.1 debuts to global users

As OPPO’s latest iteration of its customized Android 10-based operating system, ColorOS 7.1 delivers a lightweight visual approach that simplifies the user interface, allowing users to focus more on their content.

In addition to icon customization, Dark Mode also opens up a superb reading experience in all-day conditions. This allows consumers to effortlessly focus on their user experience, whilst simultaneously reducing battery consumption.

ColorOS 7.1 caters to more intuitive interactions. For example, the new weather-adaptive alarm automatically adjusts alarm sounds to the weather. Meanwhile, an upgraded haptic design helps deliver clearer, crisper touch response sounds and a more realistic touch experience.

Driven by its UI-First concept, ColorOS developed oFas, oMem and oSense to ensure a smooth and fast user experience. oFas is a mechanism of cache preload, which enables apps to open and start faster. Meanwhile, oMem adapts to user habits, shifting and allocating system resources accordingly and efficiently. Through this technology, RAM utilization is boosted by 40%.

ColorOS7.1 also provides pre-installed applications such as call assistant, schedule management, email, and more, significantly empowering users to live their daily lives in the 5G hyper-connected era.

OPPO is aware that privacy protection is more important than ever, and prioritizes securing user data. Personal information protection shields user information from third-party apps. Private Safe transfers photos, videos, audio, and other documents to a secure “zone” in the storage folder, blocking access by apps.

Find X2 with 12GB RAM + 256GB ROM, provides black ceramic and ocean glass two options,

Find X2 Pro with 12GB RAM + 512GB ROM, provides orange vegan leather and black ceramic two options,

[1] Find X2 series can support mainstream streaming media including Netflix (60fps), Amazon (60fps), YouTube (60fps/120fps) and Tencent Sports (60fps/120fps), among others, with more to come soon.