OPPO launches captivating cinematography starring Bilal Ali exclusively shot from OPPO Reno3

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th August, 2020) OPPO delivers another complete entertainment package in the smartphone market with its latest collaboration with creative platform Kartoos by sponsoring the amazing campaign “Meri Playlist Unplugged” starring Bilal Ali, Vocalist of Kashmir Band. OPPO has launched two new-heart winning singles shot exclusively on Reno3 which has been released on OPPO platforms including Facebook, and Instagram, the serenely soothing video songs “Dhoop Piano Mix” and “Khwaab Chill Mix” took over the social media.

The video songs are an artistic illustration that takes the viewer into a new world. The cinematography not just portrays the talent of singer and director but also perfectly visually shows all the amazing features of the phone. OPPO Reno3 with its versatile videography capabilities enabled Bilal Ali to create a video that is clear and crisp in every detail, giving viewers stunning visuals like the fluttering drapes in slow motion or capturing grey rainy skies. As the cinematography of the aesthetic music video required seamless zoom and stabilization, OPPO Reno3 Quad Camera did the job perfectly capturing even the smallest details.

Never has cinematography been used to express subjectivity with subtle touches, transforming a nifty visual conceit into a remarkable piece of art.

The ultra-dark mode was artistically used in the video and became a large part of the noir aesthetic throughout and made scenes like the flickering candles in the dark look exquisite. OPPO Reno3 video stabilisation gave rise to a new era of stabilised videos giving cinematic-quality results. VOOC Flash Charge 3.0, enabled Bilal Ali to shoot the entire video without repeatedly having to plug it in to charge. Enabling users to be directors of their own life’s story, the OPPO Reno3 captured video shots in a loose and fun way but made no compromise on quality.

This new campaign by smartphone brand OPPO is not just a step forward to help aspiring young artists and amateurs to shoot videos on the smartphone, but also merges convenience and cost-effectiveness to provide a fantastic creative experience for the youth.