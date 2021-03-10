UrduPoint.com
OPPO Launches OPPO A15s: Bigger Storage, Bigger Screen

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Wed 10th March 2021 | 11:11 AM

OPPO launched its latest OPPO A15s in Pakistan today

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10rd March, 2021) OPPO launched its latest OPPO A15s in Pakistan today. Designed with a Bigger Storage and a Bigger Screen, OPPO A15s enables users to enjoy entertainment without restriction. Coming for PKR 25,999, the smartphone will be available in two colours Fancy White and Dynamic Black.

Under the hood, OPPO A15s boasts a bigger storage capacity, along with a high capacity 4230mAh battery to suit your needs.

With a stylish look that’s thin, sleek and sits comfortably in your hand, OPPO A15s boasts an immersive 6.52-inch screen that’s easy on the eye for a comfortable viewing experience. For photography buffs, OPPO A15s is packed with AI Triple Cameras to help you capture clear shots instantly without extra effort.

All five colours will come with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. OPPO A15s will be available for purchase at OPPO’s official website and in the market.

