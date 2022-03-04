OPPO Launches OPPO A76 With OPPO Glow Design; Boasting Powerful Performance as Always

Lahore (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 4th, 2022) OPPO, a leading global smart device brand, today announced the launch of its latest A series smartphone– OPPO A76– in Pakistan. OPPO A76continues the A series’ tradition of leveraging OPPO’s proprietaryOPPOGlow Design manufacturing process, producing a device that is stylish and durable.OPPO A76’s6.56-inch punch-hole screen has been upgraded with a more responsive and fluid 90Hz refresh rate and 180Hz touch sampling rate display for a truly immerse viewing experience. It’s also equipped with a 5000mAhbattery, coupled with OPPO’sself-developed33W SUPERVOOC TM charging,providing the necessary power to keep users productive and entertained as needed.

Stylish design that stands out from the crowd

Upon first look, OPPO A76‘sGlowDesign is visually stunning, feels great in the user’s hand, and is still highly durable and resistant to fingerprint smudges and dirt.Available in Glowing Blue or Glowing Black, thecolor options are lighter, brighter, and more textured than the previous generation. Users who rotate the phone under bright lighting conditions can see how the back finish subtly changes in color and sparkles.

OPPO A76features a 6.56-inch HD display that has a remarkable 89.9% screen-to-body ratio, enabled by OPPO punch-hole display design. Besides the stunning display, OPPO A76is enhanced with a 90Hz refresh rate and 180Hz touch sampling rate, making watching videos and playing gamesa truly immersive experience.The fingerprint sensor now sits on the side of the phone. By using a thinner fingerprint sensor and buttons on the side, the phone is lighter, thinner with a more comfortable feel, while also looking more refined.

Optimized hardware and software deliver a smooth and long-lasting experience

Equipped witha 5000mAh battery and 33W SUPERVOOC TM charging,OPPO A76 gives users the necessary battery power to stay connected. With the help of33W SUPERVOOC TM fast charging technology, a 5-minute charge to OPPO A76allows use of phone calls over 3.5 hours. In addition to the hardware,OPPO has made great strides in improving the battery use efficiency with features such as Super Power Saving Mode, Super Nighttime Standby and Optimized Night Charging, ensuring a long-lasting and safe userexperience.

Powered byQualcomm® Snapdragon™ 680,OPPO A76delivers a smooth user experience at all times, even while multi-tasking.Two different memory and storage combinations are offered with the OPPO A76 - 4GB + 128GB, and 6GB + 128GB, allowing microSD storage expansion up to 1TB. OPPO A76 supports the RAM Expansion feature, which helps alleviate performance bottlenecks for memory limited devices.

OPPO has also provided software enhancements to take advantage of the new hardware performance. ColorOS 11.1 on OPPO A76makes the entire user experience effortless and efficient with fluidity with the help ofuseful features such asBullet Screen Message, FlexDrop, Three-finger Translate with Google Lens, and upgraded Privacy features.

System Booster is an underlying technical optimization, which ensuresa comprehensive smoothness for the phone. In addition, Link Boost 2.0 ensures users always connect intelligently and enjoy low latency, high-speed internet. It also supports card reading, and point-to-point communication.

A cameraupgradeenhances portrait photography

OPPO A76carries an 8MP front camera with a pixel size of 1.12um and an aperture of f2.0, producing gorgeous portrait shots up to 3264 x 2448 resolution. AI natural retouching is abeautification technology that has been upgraded and now includes blemish removal for the front camera while still preserving the user’s natural facial features.Portrait shots are now brighter and clearer indim environments with the help of the 360° Fill Lightfeature, while beauty effects are superimposed on top.

The rear dual camera setup features a 13MP f2.2 main sensor on top and a 2MP secondary bokeh camera on the bottom, allowing users to use Portrait Mode to take some seriously stunning shallow depth-of-field shots where the bokeh looks more precise and natural, while the blurred edge processing adds more authentic detail.The camera also supports 6x digital zoom and up to 20 continuous burst shots. An AI Palette is included as an after-effect editing feature, where users can discover many different coloring settings and easily create photos in the same style as influencers.Both front and rear cameras support HDR, which preserves details in the dark areas even under backlit shooting scenarios.

Market Availability

OPPO A76 is available today in Pakistan.It comes in twostunning colors, including Glowing Blue andGlowing Black. OPPO A76is available with 4GB + 128GB / 6GB + 128GB.You can pick up this smartphone powerhouse for36,999 PKR athttps://click.daraz.pk/e/_725ogandin stores nationwide.

