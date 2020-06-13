UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

OPPO Launches The F15, The Super-Fast Phone Is Now Available In The Market And For Online Booking On OPPO’s Official Website

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sat 13th June 2020 | 04:13 PM

OPPO Launches the F15, the Super-Fast Phone is Now Available in the Market and for Online Booking on OPPO’s Official Website

OPPO is back with its F series, launching OPPO F15 following the lightning-fast, endless fun theme

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th June, 2020) OPPO is back with its F series, launching OPPO F15 following the lightning-fast, endless fun theme. With its latest online purchase feature, OPPO is giving a perfect window to consumers to book the smartphone online in the comfort of their homes as a precautionary measure against COVID-19.

The OPPO F15 is the latest offering in its mid-range series coming for PKR 44,999 and is furnished with all-round powerful camera experience, battery life, and an advanced screen.
Available now, the smartphone comes in two variants Lightning Black, and Unicorn White.

The renowned F series, owing to its amalgamation of design, innovation, and technology has always been famous among the youth in its price sector. With eye-catching finishes on F9 or the gradient design of F11 Pro, the F series continuously displayed the trendiest technology to users. OPPO’s F series, known as selfie expert was launched in 2016 and drove the ‘selfie’ trend in the smartphone market. The OPPO F15 is expected to elevate the F series with its fashionable and sleek design.

George long, CEO, OPPO PAKISTAN, AED said, “OPPO F15 will introduce a new level of creativity, fun and lightning-fast speed along with its unparalleled stylish design. We aimed to manufacture a smartphone particularly to meet the fast needs of the young consumers who want the maximum out of a smartphone”.

The OPPO F15 is equipped with four cameras at the back and a 16MP selfie camera with an F 2.0 aperture in the front. The back camera is of 48MP and is Ultra Wide-Angle Quad cam. The macro lens enables the users to auto-focus on distances as close as 3cm. OPPO F15 facilitates Electronic Image Stabilisation (EIS) with an internal gyroscope in addition to its Anti-shake video feature enabling the users to enjoy the camera like never before.

Furnished with upgraded features than its predecessors, OPPO F15 comes with a fingerprint unlock 3.0, which enables the devices to unlock within 0.32 seconds. Famous for its battery life, the latest edition is not an exception to the rule as it comes with a 40000 mAh battery. It's easy to charge on the go because of its VOOC flash charge 3.0 feature.

Equipped with an 8GB RAM and 128GB ROM and powered by MediaTek P70, the smartphone provides additional storage through an external 3-card slot, which supports up to 250 GB. It also enhances the gaming experience with its two main features, Touch Boost and Frame Boost, giving users a seamless experience.

The new OPPO F15 is expected to set new standards with its design and lightweight, making this smartphone the most fashionable addition to the F series by OPPO. Along with its sleek design, the smartphone will come furnished with a host of features making it a worthy contender in its price segment.

Related Topics

Pakistan Technology Young Price UAE Dirham Pakistani Rupee 2016 Oppo Market National University

Recent Stories

Ongoing blood donation drives according to highest ..

31 minutes ago

UAE Public Prosecution calls on public not to misu ..

2 hours ago

&#039;Check Points&#039; to begin Sunday for grade ..

2 hours ago

61st Passing Out Parade Of Pak Marines

2 hours ago

WAM Feature: Expat for 50 years says Basmati rice ..

2 hours ago

Trump Reschedules Tulsa Rally After Outcry Over Ho ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.