OPPO makes your smartphone even smarter with integrated IOT, OPPO watch connectivity, and OPPO Enco W51

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2020) OPPO is well-known for its smartphones but recently it has taken a shift by launching smart devices to help users live more intelligent lives. During this smart era, the future is moving towards a highly integrated ecosystem and with that, the brand launched OPPO Enco W51 and OPPO watch that are not just aesthetically appealing but also give 100% percent performance.

Packed with features the OPPO Enco W51 is a power-house in an ergonomic design enabling the headphones to fit naturally into place and is coupled with luxuriously comfortable silicone ears caps for a comfortable experience. With the increasing popularity of truly wireless headphones, consumer demand for active noise cancellation has spiked. Without the feature, users in noisy environments, such as a subway or bus, have to increase the volume significantly to hear their music or phone calls, potentially damaging their ears. Not only do the headphones have professional audio quality, ultra-low latency, intelligent touch controls, Qi wireless charging protocol but also are IP54 rated dust and water-resistant with intuitive functionalities such as quick pairing, open to connecting, and rapid switching between devices greatly expand the use possibilities.

Launching for the first time, the OPPO watch is a show-stopper with its unique design and high-end features. OPPO Watch 46mm has the first dual-curved display, making interaction easier and delivering immersive visuals, with a 72.76% screen-to-body ratio. A 19-step polishing process ensures a seamless bond between the 3D glass and the aluminium alloy frame. Easy to use and powerful for life on the go; the watch is powered with Wear OS by Google, ideal for easy switching between professional and personal, seamlessly, with Google’s apps and services at a glance. Capturing a wide range of health information, including heart-rate and sleep tracking, and with wrist-based ‘5-min’ workouts, OPPO Watch is the ultimate training partner in a pinch.

The OPPO Enco W51 is available for PKR 17,999 and OPPO Watch 46mm is for PKR 69,999 and 41mm is for PKR 49,999.