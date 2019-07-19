UrduPoint.com
OPPO Mobile Keen To Establish Production Unit In Pakistan

Sumaira FH 13 minutes ago Fri 19th July 2019 | 12:21 AM

OPPO Mobile keen to establish production unit in Pakistan

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2019 ):OPPO Mobile Technologies, a leading Chinese mobile phone manufacturing company has expressed interest in installation of production unit in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to meet the local demand of modern smart phone in the country.

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) OPPO Mobile Technologies, George Long expressed his interest regarding establishment of OPPO manufacturing unit a during a meeting with KP Finance Minister Taimur Saleem Jhagra along with a Chinese delegation here on Thursday.

Special Assistant to KP CM on Science Technology and Information Technology (ST&IT), Kamran Bangash was also present on the occasion.

During the meeting, the Chinese delegation discussed matters relating to the investment of OPPO Mobile Company in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in detailed.

The CEO OPPO Mobile told that the installation of the production unit would not only provide quality mobile phones to the people, but also helpful to create employment opportunities for more than 4000 persons.

The Provincial Minister for Finance, Taimur Saleem Jhagra while welcoming OPPO Mobile company's investment in country and assured full cooperation and provision of all possible facilities to the company.

The provincial minister said that the steps initiated by the government for the promotion of local and foreign investment in the country are building up the confidence of investors and different foreign and local investors are expressing interest for large-scale investment here.

The finance minister Taimur Saleem Jhagra and Special Assistant Kamran Bangash gave detailed briefing to the Chinese delegation regarding the steps taken by the provincial government for promotion of investment in the province.

