OPPO Opens Pre-bookings in Pakistan for the Revolutionary AI Portrait Video Expert - OPPO Reno6 Pro 5G

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2021) The OPPO Reno6 Pro 5G is one of OPPO’s most exciting and innovative phones of 2021 power packed with trailblazing features and more. The good news is that consumers can finally get their hands on the revolutionary smartphone. The OPPO Reno6 Pro 5G is available for pre-bookings from 6th – 11th October 2021.With every pre-order, customers will receive a special gift box, OPPO Enco Buds and exciting PUBG giveaways.

OPPO’s latest cutting-edge smartphone promises to be a game changer in Speed, Camera Quality and AI Photographic results.

The Reno6 series was announced with much fanfare in September by OPPO’s eccentric brand ambassadors Asim Azhar and Maya Ali. The OPPO Reno series have become the go-to camera phone for most users in Pakistan. Given the huge success of the OPPO Reno6 and its power-packed features, the new Pro Variant promises to be even bigger and better.

The Reno6 series is known as the AI portrait expert; packed with a plethora of image-enhancing features such bokeh flare and AI highlight videos that offer cinematic portrait effect equal to what you can get from a professional camera.

Portrait mode is relatively common in smartphones now, but OPPO Reno6 Pro 5G has taken the feature one step further with unparalleled results that capture every moment, emotion and memory in a detailed and dynamic portrait that can fairly be compared to DSLR results.



Another exciting feature in the phone is the 5G connectivity, which will be a complete game changer in terms of streaming videos, enjoying music online and sharing live videos with the world. OPPO was one of the first phones in the tech industry to adapt to a 5G connection, and the Reno6 Pro 5G is the perfect phone for those who travel across the world on business to experience the super-fast speed of 5G.

The smartphone is packed with an X-axis linear motor to give users a smooth and seamless usage experience, whether they’re gaming, browsing social media or watching HD movies and TV shows. Moreover, the Reno6 Pro 5G also has built-in 4D vibration for an even more immersive gaming experience. What makes the OPPO Reno6 Pro 5G even more special is the unique design, featuring a state-of-the-art glass back cover, the phone’s design is sure to grab everyone’s attention with its crystal-like shine and rock-hard strength and sturdiness. All that and much more is in store that will truly make Reno6 Pro 5G a smartphone of the future.

With OPPO’s exciting pre-order offer featuring a gift box, Enco buds and PUBG merchandise; the Reno6 Pro 5G is expected to garner record-breaking numbers. So hurry up and make your bookings today!