OPPO Pakistan Celebrates Pakistan’s Triumphant Win At ICC T20 Against India

Umer Jamshaid 1 hour ago Tue 26th October 2021 | 11:26 AM

OPPO Pakistan celebrates Pakistan’s triumphant win at ICC T20 against India

Leading electronics and technology brand, OPPO is one of the prime sponsors of the ICC T20 World Cup 2021

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2021) Leading electronics and technology brand, OPPO is one of the prime sponsors of the ICC T20 World Cup 2021. The brand is one of the market leaders in Pakistan in terms of smartphones and technology, and to celebrate the success of OPPO in the country, the brand took the media and prominent content creators to the highly anticipated Pakistan vs. India match held in Dubai.

OPPO and the content creators witnessed the excitement of the match through the lens of the OPPO Reno6 Pro 5G, a perfect device that is designed to capture emotions, moments and memories in portrait. The smartphone comes packed with countless image-enhancing features such as Bokeh Flare Portrait, AI Highlight Video and other cinematic quality video resolution, along with the extraordinary 64MP quad camera.

The content creators had a busy schedule with all the travelling, constant social media updates, content creation and live streams from the match, but OPPO Reno6 Pro 5G’s 65W SuperVOOC 2.

0 flash charge ensured that their phones are fully recharged at a superfast speed and they’re always ready to take on the world with the long-lasting 4500mAh battery.

OPPO has had a long and joyous history with cricket, as one of ICC’s global partners; the brand has covered numerous ICC championships and tournaments since 2016. OPPO and ICC align in their belief to celebrate the essence of unity and togetherness. Pakistan’s triumph and the country’s unparalleled pride and happiness is exactly the emotions the brand believes in and wants to promote.

As a global leader in technology, OPPO gives ICC the platform to reach millions of audience members, households and cricket fans to witness extraordinary moments from the world of cricket. The event was broadcasted live on televisions and digital powered by OPPO, especially for the Pakistani audience.

