Ranked #2 in emerging markets, OPPO shows remarkable brand power performance

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 03rd April, 2021) Today, the Top 50 Kantar BrandZ™ Chinese Global Brand Builders 2021 Ranking report, jointly published by Google and KANTAR, was unveiled in Pakistan. OPPO was ranked #6 and was selected as the Outstanding Chinese Global Brand Builder. As a leading global smart device brand, OPPO has been featured on the list for five consecutive years, and the company’s ranking has grown steadily due to its impressive.

OPPO Ranked #6 in Top 50 KANTAR BrandZ™ Chinese Global Brand Builders 2021, showing immense brand power

At the launch event, Derek Sun, Global Senior Brand Director of OPPO, shared his thoughts on the topic of Exploring Opportunities for Growth in Emerging Markets, saying, "We are thrilled to see OPPO achieves such a high ranking

on the list. In the wave of Chinese brands going abroad, OPPO always puts people first and strives to bring impressive innovative products to global consumers. Embodied by the brand mission of ‘Technology for Mankind, Kindness for the World’, we will continue to create a better life for customers around the world with our increasing brand influence".



Brand Power is the Kantar BrandZ™ metric of brand equity, and three ingredients comprise Brand Power. “Meaningful” is one of the most important indicators. With the brand mission of 'Technology for Mankind, Kindness for the World', OPPO is committed to choosing virtuous innovation that uses technology to empower people to capture the beauty around them and to unleash their imagination of the future. This year, OPPO's masterpiece of the decade, Find X3 is a demonstration of virtuous innovation. With its cutting-edge color imaging technology and pioneering, space age design, it demonstrates the pursuit of perfection and thus establishes a strong emotional connection with consumers. In addition, OPPO is delivering digital lifestyles to users around the globe with a seamless experience across all use cases through innovations.

Since it first began international operations in 2009, OPPO has gone on to establish an official presence in more than 40 markets across 6 continents worldwide. OPPO will continue to provide innovative products and services to millions of users, continuously build brand value, and unleash its brand influence globally.