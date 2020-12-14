UrduPoint.com
OPPO Rejoices O Fans Festival Offering Abundant Offers To Its Fans To Celebrate The End Of The Year

21 hours ago Mon 14th December 2020 | 05:48 PM

OPPO Rejoices O Fans Festival Offering Abundant Offers to its Fans to Celebrate the End of the Year

The smartphone brand OPPO, in line with its dedication to its valued fans and the current difficult situation, has announced its annual promotion under its 'O Fans Festival' to conclude the year on a positive note

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2020) The smartphone brand OPPO, in line with its dedication to its valued fans and the current difficult situation, has announced its annual promotion under its 'O Fans Festival' to conclude the year on a positive note. With this, the brand aims to bring joy to its fans and create memories together. The one-of-a-kind O Fans Festival has an amazing offer of a 10% discount on Screen Replacement and Mainboard Maintenance from 2nd December to 31st December 2020. To celebrate the end of the year, the brand will also be giving fans a discount of Rs.2000 on Enco W11 earphones on the purchase of OPPO F17 Pro. Even more so, the celebration will open a door of exhilarating opportunities for the fans to win OPPO smartphones and accessories via a lucky draw!

The youth-centric brand has always undertaken a user-led pursuit while coming up with the intuitive idea to maintain a connection with its ever-growing fans.

OPPO is sincere with its fans and has made its vision to guard their interest throughout their OPPO journey.

OPPO, with its Service Centres strategically distributed across the country, provides a premium 1-Hour Flash Fixas part of its after-sales service to make sure fans have the utmost ease and accessibility.

In the future, the brand will continue its efforts to further enhance its after-sales services across the country. OPPO’s philosophy resonates with its Pakistani consumers, as they have quickly grown to establish themselves as a robust and innovative technology company with an amazingly loyal and passionate fan base.

