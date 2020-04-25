UrduPoint.com
OPPO Rejoices Tradition With SheheryarMunavar In Reno3 Pro Ramadan Campaign

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Sat 25th April 2020 | 03:43 PM

OPPO the leading smartphone brand has once again revived and brought back the beautiful tradition of Pakistanis at the forefront by collaborating with ShehreyarMunawar for its latest Ramadan campaign

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2020) OPPO the leading smartphone brand has once again revived and brought back the beautiful tradition of Pakistanis at the forefront by collaborating with ShehreyarMunawar for its latest Ramadan campaign.The campaign aims to bring youth of the country closer to the centuries old traditions that once used to mark the beginning of the holy month.

All over the world, Ramadan marks a month of austerity for observant Muslims.The Campaign themed around “Share Love with OPPO” is filled with emotion of love, happiness and warmth beautifully shot on OPPO Reno 3 Pro.Over a few decades ago, people in Pakistan would often wake up to the loud drumbeats of the Musaharati signalling the commencement of Sehri.

The film starts with an old Musaharati waking people with the reverberations of his drum. Starring ShehreyarMunawar, he first captures the stills of the drum playing with his OPPO Reno3 Pro.

Its 20x Digital Zoom and 44MP Dual Punch-hole cameraallows him to have a stunning photography experience, whether it’s an individual or a group picture.

The symbolic ‘Share love with OPPO’ moment come true to life is when ShehreyarMunawar steps up to join the Musaharati accompanied by children and show that Ramadan is the month of sharing love and warmth and capturing special moments with your loved ones.

