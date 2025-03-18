Open Menu

OPPO Reno 13 Series – Now Available Nationwide!

Umer Jamshaid Published March 18, 2025 | 03:57 PM

OPPO, the global leader in smart devices, has officially launched the highly anticipated Reno13 Series across Pakistan, delivering an exceptional blend of powerful AI capabilities, industry first luminous design, and ultimate durability

Following an overwhelming response during the pre-order phase, the Reno13 Series is now available for purchase nationwide at authorized OPPO stores offline & online at official OPPO store on Daraz.

Available in three variants—Reno13, Reno 13F and Reno13 Pro—the series is built to capture every moment in stunning clarity, featuring photography enhancements like AI Livephoto, IP69 Water & Dust Resistance & AI Editor.

Continuing OPPO’s legacy of AI-powered imaging, the Reno13 Series redefines smartphone photography with AI Livephoto, allowing users to capture a three-second zinda moment and delivering AI-enhanced clarity in every frame.

Taking the camera experience to even new heights and depths, the Reno 13 series comes equipped with IP69 water and dust resistance. Whether trekking through rugged landscapes or capturing underwater moments, the Reno13 Series is built to withstand extreme conditions, allowing users to experience underwater photography and AI Livephoto for the first time in this range.

"The Reno13 Series ushers in a new era of smartphone capabilities in Pakistan," said CEO of OPPO Pakistan, George Long, "With revolutionary imaging powered by AI, underwater photography experience, and stunning design, these devices empower users to capture and live every moment like never before.

Designed to turn heads, the Reno13 Series introduces Pakistan’s first Luminous Blue color, wrapped in a sleek, premium glass finish that reflects sophistication and style. It’s a device made for those who are born to shine effortlessly in any setting.

Continuing the legacy of OPPO’s AI phone, the Reno 13 series has taken creativity to the next level with its AI Editor, including AI Clarity Enhancer to boost resolution, AI Unblur to sharpen blurred objects, AI Reflection Remover to eliminate unwanted glare, and AI Eraser to remove distractions effortlessly. Providing imaging excellence, the Reno13 series boasts an Ultra-Clear Camera System, including a 50MP main and front camera for capturing stunning pictures effortlessly.

For those who demand high performance, the Reno13 Series combines cutting-edge AI and hardware enhancements to elevate gaming and entertainment. The Reno 13 series is powered by a massive 5,600mAh & 5800mAh battery and 80W SUPERVOOC™ Flash Charge that delivers hours of usage with just minutes of charging.

Additionally, the Reno13 series enhances productivity with features like Documents, an AI-powered app that summarizes and edits text, making everyday tasks seamless.

With an exceptional pre-order response, the Reno13 Series is now officially available nationwide. Step into the future of AI-powered photography with the Reno13 Series and experience your Har Pal Zinda moment!

