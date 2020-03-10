OPPO Reno3 Series Coming to Pakistan, Making Every Shot Clear

OPPO, the leading global smart device brand, announced its plan to launch the international version of Reno3 Series in Pakistan

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2020) OPPO, the leading global smart device brand, announced its plan to launch the international version of Reno3 Series in Pakistan. The decision on the launch location reaffirmed Pakistani market’s importance to OPPO’s global strategy.

Following the successful launch of Reno3 Series - the world’s first Qualcomm-powered dual-mode 5G smartphone - in China at the end of last year, OPPO is now bringing the latest Reno3 Series to customers in other markets, with slight adjustments to fit their local needs. To fit local market context, it will still mainly support 4G. However, it does come with some key breakouts as the result of OPPO’s consistent investment in user-centric technology R&D.

Through Reno Series, OPPO has been trying to achieve a well-balanced combination of technology and fashion. With powerful photography settings, Reno3 Series claim to deliver the performance of “clear in every shot”, under all kinds of lighting context. With Reno3 Series, more great details will be captured under the daylight, while dark scenes would be brighter through its cameras. Dim-light photography would not be a challenge any more with the powerful Ultra Dark Mode. Also, video shooting is made to be even smarter and simpler than before. From the first ray of sunlight at dawn to the silent night with only stars, Reno3 Series is here to empower all its users to discover, explore and capture more beauty in life through the application of technology innovation.

The Pioneering 44MP + 2MP Dual Punch-hole Camera

Reno3 Series will have the world’s first 44MP + 2MP Dual Punch-Hole Camera on OLED screen, which not only makes it lighter and slimmer but it also delivers next-level photography performance.

44MP Primary Camera delivers high-definition selfies with authentic details like people’s facial texture and ornaments. Application of binocular bokeh with the front primary camera and bokeh camera will bring even better selfie performance. The dual punch-hole design does not only improve on selfie-taking, but also offers excellent hands-on experience.

It is lighter and thinner, but perfectly fits in the hand.

Further Breakthroughs Based on Powerful Zoom Technology

Reno3 Series raises the bar of mobile photography with revolutionary zooming performance. Being a trailblazer in this field, OPPO has been making consistent long-term investment in zooming technology evolution. Ever since the debut of OPPO 5x losses zoom on MWC 2017, the company has achieved three iterations and managed to pack it in slim bodies and present it to users around the world.

Reno3 Pro will carry on the series’ mission to bring more technology from the lab to everyday life. The 2x optical zoom, 5x hybrid optical zoom and the maximum of 20x digital zoom on Reno3 Pro can generate clear images with little noise in all focal lengths in photo mode. With optimization on multiple aspects, it can provide a clear view of text within a 10m distance.

Powerful 64MP Zoom Quadcam with Ultra Dark Mode

Reno3 Pro is packed with 64MP Zoom Quadcam, making it extremely versatile and enabled to answer well to different shooting requirements in life scenarios. The powerful 64MP Ultra-clear Main Camera allows photos to have wider zoom range, containing clearer details.

The AI-powered Ultra Dark Mode is also significantly increased from Reno2, making photo taking in dim light much easier, empowering everyone to take clear night shots of what human eyes can’t see. Popular scenarios are upgraded based on OPPO’s customer observation.

Ultra-Clear 108MP Image Presents All Kind of Details

Reno3 Pro will present Ultra Clear Image up to 108MP; Apart from the 64MP Ultra-clear Main Camera, Reno3 Pro is the industry pioneer in using advanced software to level up the image quality. The Ultra Clear 108MP Image on Reno3 Pro will show you the life captures with extreme clarity and high quality. With the improvements on the dynamic range, details will be perfectly represented on your screen.

More amazing features will be revealed at the official launch conference in Lahore Pakistan soon.