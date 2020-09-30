OPPO Reno4 Pro Lets Users Boost their Productivity with a Professional 90Hz Borderless Sense Screen with a 3D Curved Display

The rapidly changing world has led everyone to depend on portable devices, as professionals require a smartphone that keeps up with their everyday work pace

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2020) The rapidly changing world has led everyone to depend on portable devices, as professionals require a smartphone that keeps up with their everyday work pace. To connect people with innovative technology that eases in their personal and professional life smoothly, OPPO recently launched its OPPO Reno4 Pro. The latest edition to the famous Reno series is practically tailor-made for professionals, with its 90Hz Borderless Sense Screen with a 3D curved display allowing users to Sense the Infinite in every walk of life.

Latest Premium Benchmark

The OPPO Reno4 Pro with its 6.5-inch E3 Super AMOLED screen comes with a resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels. Its breath-taking single punch-hole display ensures a seamless viewer experience, making the phone perfect for content creation as well as content consumption. OPPO with its experience in high-quality displays assures unmatched viewing experience.

Premium binge-watching experience 90Hz Refresh Rate

It is without a doubt that the OPPO Reno4 Pro is an absolute stunner. With OPPO we know that there is more to the beauty of the smartphone. This is mainly why the premium display is jam-packed with features allowing users to have a remarkable viewing experience.



The 90Hz refresh rate makes visuals come to life with jaw-dropping clarity. The high refresh rate together with the ultra-bright display ensures that users can enjoy content even under bright sunlight, which makes it perfect for people who spend more time outdoors. OPPO Reno4 Pro can double up as an amazing productivity device when required and its smooth 90Hz display makes scrolling through social media an absolute delight.

Premium package with high-quality features

In addition to this, the OPPO Reno4 Pro comes with 65W SuperVOOC 2.0 connecting users to their work without the low battery anxiety. Its premium design with a thin and lightweight body and innovative imaging features makes it’s a perfect fit for professionals. Silky White and Starry Night are too eye-catching colours available just for PKR 84,999 allowing users to channel their expert look perfectly.

The smartphone is easily available in the market and can also be booked online.

It's not just a smartphone for professionals, it’s for everyone!

