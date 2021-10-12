OPPO Reno6 Pro 5G Goes on Sale Nationwide

OPPO’s latest smartphone OPPO Reno6 Pro 5G is officially available in Pakistan. The highly anticipated phone is packed a punch with cutting-edge features and an amazing camera

The OPPO Reno6 Pro 5G is now available to purchase online and at authorized retailers nationwide. The phone has already become a popular model in pre-bookings with an attractive offer by OPPO that gave pre-booking customers a free gift box, OPPO Enco Buds and exclusive PUBG giveaways.



The phone is predicted to be a huge hit for smartphone enthusiasts due to the many futuristic features it has to offer. Starting off with the one spec everyone is already raving about - the camera.

Reno6 Pro 5G features a mighty AI 64MP quad-camera setup on the back of the device and a 32MP front camera. Additionally, it has a dedicated color temperature sensor that captures colors more accurately.

An “AI Portrait Video Expert”, Reno6 Pro 5G supports a next-level portrait video experience with a load of industry-leading features like the newly-introduced Bokeh Flare Portrait Video to provide cinematic bokeh flare effects in portraits, and the upgraded AI Highlight Video, enabling customers to record every precious moment as professional-looking portrait videos.

However, the OPPO Reno6 Pro 5G is more than just its highly commendable camera; it’s packed with incredible specs in the gaming department.

The phone offers 4D vibration for gamers to enjoy a more immersive experience. The phone integrates sight, sound and touch in a unique way that makes gaming more exciting but interactive; and with the flagship-lever X-axis linear motor and superfast processor, there’s no fear of lagging or the phone getting stuck.



The phone’s superior ColorOS 11.3 ensures smooth usage and improved productivity thanks to technical advancements like system booster, which optimizes the system level to the highest level for a seamless user experience.



The OPPO Reno6 Pro 5G was designed for people on-the-go with its 65W SuperVOOC2.0 Flash Charge that fully recharges the phone in a remarkably short time; giving users the luxury to stay wire-free throughout the day.



On the front of the phone is a 6.5-inch 3D curved display with 90Hz refresh rate and up to 180Hz touch sampling rate, ensuring a silky-smooth feel and comfortable viewing experience. The display is HDR10+ certified for a more vivid and higher quality visual experience.

Paired with this display is 360-degree Light-Sensing enabled by two ambient light sensors, which improve the accuracy of auto-brightness adjustments, making the viewing experience more comfortable no matter where you are.

The display is also Netflix HD and Amazon Prime Video HD/HDR certified for high-quality visual content.

Another exiting feature of the smartphone is that it’s 5G-powered, which ensures that OPPO users get the best usage, fastest speed and seamless video calling whenever their travelling outside the country.

With so many features and futuristic specs, the OPPO Reno6 Pro 5G also aces the design aspect.

The smartphone is sure to catch a lot of attention and appreciation, thanks to its unique and artistic design. The phone’s back glass was etched to perfection to give it a shiny yet matte finish.

To top it all off, the back is also laser engraved to give it a gorgeous crystal-like effect. Reno6 Pro 5G is consistent with the Reno series slim design and comes in two dazzling new colors enabled by the OPPO-exclusive Reno Glow design: Aurora and Stellar Black.



Whether it’s the looks, supreme camera or the plethora of other revolutionary features; the OPPO Reno6 Pro 5G is definitely the smartphone of the future. Buy now and get a gift box along with OPPO Enco Buds. This is a limited time offer so hurry up!