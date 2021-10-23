UrduPoint.com

OPPO Reno6 Pro 5G To Host A Thrilling PUBG Livestream Event With Pakistan’s Top Gamers

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sat 23rd October 2021 | 10:50 AM

OPPO Reno6 Pro 5G to host a thrilling PUBG livestream event with Pakistan’s Top Gamers

OPPO’s latest smartphone OPPO Reno6 Pro 5G is already being called one of the most revolutionary phones of 2021, with cutting-edge features and specs that make it the perfect phone for users who never want to compromise on quality and style

OPPO Reno6 Pro 5G is also the designated smartphone for PUBG Mobile Pakistan Esports 2021.

To celebrate the raging success of the OPPO Reno6 Pro 5G in Pakistan, the brand is hosting a special livestream event on 23rd October for gamers from around the world - the Pro Ultimate Gaming Battle Play with OPPO Reno6 Pro 5G. The smartphone was labelled as the designated smartphone for PUBGM Pakistan Esports in 2021. The Pro Ultimate Gaming Battle Play with Reno6 Pro 5G will feature some of Pakistan’s biggest names including Rahim Pardesi, Yt_Predetor, Akram Ali, Merciless Medic, Dictator Gaming and iBs Shan.

Players and viewers can also win loads of exciting prizes that include an OPPO Reno6 Pro 5G, Enco buds, PUBG merchandise and 10,000 PUBGM CD-Keys. The livestream is scheduled to take place on 23rd October 2021 on OPPO Pakistan’s Facebook page and YouTube Channel. All they need to do is join the live stream, like, subscribe and comment!

The OPPO Reno6 Pro 5G is the ultimate gaming phone, because of its lightning-fast 65W SuperVOOC 2.

0 Flash Charge that is the most advanced and innovative charging technology in the smartphone industry right now. This means gamers never have to worry about draining their battery or waiting hours before they can start another match.

The smartphone’s 12GB Ram and 256 GB ROM also ensure that all the apps and games open and load much faster, so there’s no need for an interminable loading and launch time. What helps even more is that the OPPO Reno6 Pro is 5G powered; so even while travelling outside Pakistan, users can have an easy access to games and other online features. They can have a seamless experience navigating through a new city!

The OPPO Reno6 Pro 5G offers an extremely smooth gaming experience; what makes gaming on the smartphone even more immersive and extraordinary is the game focus mode that lets users play without any distractions or unnecessary notifications. The phone also offers 4D vibrations for PUBG that make every gaming round even more exhilarating. The 4D vibration adds diverse feedback for actions such as driving, shooting and using other weapons which creates an immersive gaming experience!

The OPPO Reno6 Pro 5G provides top-notch audio-visual because of its 3D sense screen and its built-in Dolby Atmos, which makes every scene look cinematic and larger than life.

