OPPO Service Day: Enhance Your Devices With Exceptional After-Sales Benefits

Umer Jamshaid Published October 14, 2024 | 03:59 PM

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2024) At OPPO, we provide the best possible service to our loyal customers including new benefits and enhanced after-sales service strategies. Whether you're a long-time OPPO user or just joining the family, we're excited to introduce a series of new benefits and enhanced after-sales service strategies that ensure your OPPO device remains in top-notch condition.

We want you to know that all OPPO products come with a competent and reliable after-sales service. Let's have a look at the illustrations below to better understand the service day benefits, running from October 10 to October 17 this month, along with professional guidance and other features!"

  • Free Protective Film: Every OPPO User can get a free film lamination at our authorized service center on service days. This benefit is available twice a year, providing your device with an extra layer of protection, keeping your screen safe from scratches and everyday wear.
  • Free Software Upgrade and Disinfect Service: Protect your phone from bacteria and dirt with our free disinfecting service, giving your device a clean and refreshed feel. Also, free software upgrade is available that ensures your device gets a fresh start, enhancing its performance.
  • Free Labor Cost: Say goodbye to the high labor cost, OPPO provides labor-free services, giving your wallet a break while your device gets refreshed.

    Customers only need to cover the cost of replacing spare parts.

  • 10% Off on Maintenance: We offer a 10% discount on spare part costs during our service days (on the 10th, 11th, and 12th of each month). Users can get a 10% discount on each spare part repair cost, helping you save while keeping your device in perfect condition.
  • 10% Off on Accessory Purchases: Accessories are as important as the device itself. Replacing the accessories can extend the life of your device and OPPO offers a 10% discount on accessories purchases as well.
  • Exclusive Gifts: Plan a visit to service center on service days and participate in the fun activities to get a chance to receive an exclusive gift from service center. All you have to do is to capture a picture of yourself or your OPPO device at service center and share it on OPPO Support channels on social media.
  • Free Refreshment Service: While your device is getting the care it needs, why not enjoy a refreshing break? Our service centers offer free refreshments and a comfortable waiting environment, ensuring that your experience with OPPO is as relaxing as possible.

Then why wait? With these amazing benefits, there's no reason to delay. Visit your nearest OPPO-authorized service center from October 10 to October 17 this month to take advantage of these exclusive offers.

