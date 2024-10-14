OPPO Service Day: Enhance Your Devices with Exceptional After-Sales Benefits

Upgrade Your Device with Premium After-Sales Services at OPPO’s Service Day: Your Welfare Day Awaits

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2024) At OPPO, we provide the best possible service to our loyal customers including new benefits and enhanced after-sales service strategies. Whether you're a long-time OPPO user or just joining the family, we're excited to introduce a series of new benefits and enhanced after-sales service strategies that ensure your OPPO device remains in top-notch condition.

We want you to know that all OPPO products come with a competent and reliable after-sales service. Let's have a look at the illustrations below to better understand the service day benefits, running from October 10 to October 17 this month, along with professional guidance and other features!"

Free Protective Film: Every OPPO User can get a free film lamination at our authorized service center on service days. This benefit is available twice a year, providing your device with an extra layer of protection, keeping your screen safe from scratches and everyday wear.

Free Software Upgrade and Disinfect Service: Protect your phone from bacteria and dirt with our free disinfecting service, giving your device a clean and refreshed feel. Also, free software upgrade is available that ensures your device gets a fresh start, enhancing its performance.

Free Labor Cost: Say goodbye to the high labor cost, OPPO provides labor-free services, giving your wallet a break while your device gets refreshed. Customers only need to cover the cost of replacing spare parts.

10% Off on Maintenance: We offer a 10% discount on spare part costs during our service days (on the 10th, 11th, and 12th of each month). Users can get a 10% discount on each spare part repair cost, helping you save while keeping your device in perfect condition.

10% Off on Accessory Purchases: Accessories are as important as the device itself. Replacing the accessories can extend the life of your device and OPPO offers a 10% discount on accessories purchases as well.

Exclusive Gifts: Plan a visit to service center on service days and participate in the fun activities to get a chance to receive an exclusive gift from service center. All you have to do is to capture a picture of yourself or your OPPO device at service center and share it on OPPO Support channels on social media.

Free Refreshment Service: While your device is getting the care it needs, why not enjoy a refreshing break? Our service centers offer free refreshments and a comfortable waiting environment, ensuring that your experience with OPPO is as relaxing as possible.

Then why wait? With these amazing benefits, there's no reason to delay. Visit your nearest OPPO-authorized service center from October 10 to October 17 this month to take advantage of these exclusive offers.