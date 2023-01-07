UrduPoint.com

OPPO Shows The Cutting Edge Technologies Of Tomorrow To Lead The Innovative Future

Umer Jamshaid Published January 07, 2023 | 02:49 PM

OPPO Shows the Cutting Edge Technologies of Tomorrow to Lead the Innovative Future

OPPO leads the road to future by showcasing the technology of tomorrow, its high-end flagship products and record-breaking smart technologies at Expo Center to set the trend for upcoming technology

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2023) OPPO leads the road to future by showcasing the technology of tomorrow, its high-end flagship products and record-breaking smart technologies at Expo Center to set the trend for upcoming technology. The event sees the introduction of several new cutting-edge technologies developed under OPPO’s Future Vision of safest and fastest charging technology, smart connectivity and an integrated ecosystem. Members of the public are invited to join the event, to discover more about how OPPO is empowering a better future where everyone can live their best lives.

OPPO continues to grow steadily on the global market that brings it on par with its theme of “Open for More” in coming times. OPPO is showcasing its 240W SUPERVOOC Flash Charge Technology, OPPO Pad, OPPO Watch 3 Pro, OPPO TV R1 65, OPPO Find X5 Pro and OPPO Find N2 on its booth at Future Fest that provides the visitors with a chance to take a glimpse into the future.

OPPO has previously registered its commitment to the empowerment of a better future through INNO day smart initiatives. The event showcased OPPO’s determination to enrich its four Smart Initiatives in smart entertainment, smart productivity, smart health, and smart learning to deliver more innovation for good and build an inclusive and more positive future for all.

A number of government officials and tech experts are expected to mark their presence at OPPO booth that will add to learning experience for the visitors. This initiative will provide a potential chance for youth to re-imagine a progressive tech future along with OPPO as the emerging home to future technology.

Talking about this partnership, OPPO representative said, “OPPO’s ulterior motive to take a glimpse into future along with the visitors is to shape the future in accordance with the needs and expectations of its users. This event is also an initiative to take our brand proposition ’Inspiration Ahead’ to the next level by showcasing our flagship and premium quality products. This partnership also brings a chance for youth to connect and develop with brand to reimagine the best possible future of leading technology”.

Related Topics

Technology Road Oppo Market Event TV All Government Best

Recent Stories

Plane makes emergency landing in Japan due to bomb ..

Plane makes emergency landing in Japan due to bomb threat

2 hours ago
 Kevin McCarthy elected Republican U.S. House speak ..

Kevin McCarthy elected Republican U.S. House speaker

2 hours ago
 Kevin McCarthy elected Republican U.S. House speak ..

Kevin McCarthy elected Republican U.S. House speaker, but at a cost

2 hours ago
 Three-day Tech Conference "Future Fest 2023" under ..

Three-day Tech Conference "Future Fest 2023" underway at Lahore's Expo Center

2 hours ago
 IMF reiterates its commitment to help Pakistan in ..

IMF reiterates its commitment to help Pakistan in difficult time

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 January 2023

5 hours ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.