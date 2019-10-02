OPPO to Bring Quad CamerasTo Pakistan With The Reno 2

Rumor has it that OPPO is once again dropping a revolutionary handset in Pakistan that will take the mobile photography game to a next level with its Quad Camera

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2019) Rumor has it that OPPO is once again dropping a revolutionary handset in Pakistan that will take the mobile photography game to a next level with its Quad Camera.

Yes, after the success of the rising shark fin, OPPO is launching the Reno 2 series in Pakistan later this month.

We have some information on the Reno 2 launchand we are here to give you solid facts about the new Quad Camera beast that is coming our way.

The Reno 2’s state-of-the-art rear quad cameras are most likely going to be 48MP+8MP+13MP+2MP and support a 5x Hybrid Zoom as well. The front camera is nothing to scoff at either, the Reno 2 boasts a solid 16MP front camera with a sliding shark-fin pivot structure like its predecessor.

With their Ultra Dark Mode, Ultra Steady Video and AI technology, the Reno 2’s cameras are perfect not just for low-light situations but also for taking super steady photos videos while you are on the move.

And with the front camera’s soft light support for ultra-clear backlit shots making every selfie you take a work of art. The Reno 2 really makes preserving memories easier than ever!

On top of the amazing camera features the Reno 2 is also expected to have a 4000 mAh battery supported by an upgraded high-speed charging ability with VOOC 3.0 that has been making OPPO phone batteries last longer than charge faster than ever.

The phone is expected to run on the new Android-based ColorOS 6.1 system. And for all the gamers out there, not only does it have the Hyper Boost 2.0, it also has Touch Boost 2.0 and Frame Boost 2.0 for a high-end and lag-free gaming experience.

That’s all we’ve learned so far but that is already given us so much to look forward to! We can’t wait for OPPO to launch the Reno 2. It’s definitely a phone to look out for!