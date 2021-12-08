UrduPoint.com

OPPO To Launch Innovative NPU And OPPO Air Glass On 2021 INNO Day

One of the world’s leading tech brands OPPO will be introducing its latest, cutting-edge technologies and strategy plans at the upcoming OPPO INNO Day

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 08th December, 2021) One of the world’s leading tech brands OPPO will be introducing its latest, cutting-edge technologies and strategy plans at the upcoming OPPO INNO Day.

The brand will be announcing the launch of their first-ever Neural Processing Unit (NPU), along with several more technological breakthroughs. This year’s INNO Day is set to be one of the company’s biggest tech events and will highlight OPPO’s global plans to bring a new revolution of tech and smart living.

The event is scheduled to take place online and offline on 14th and 15th December 2021, and will also serve as the debut of the highly-awaited OPPO Air Glass; the brand’s cutting-edge, new smart glasses.

The Founder and CEO of OPPO, Tony Chen will be delivering a keynote speech regarding the company's updated corporate strategies and new directions in R&D. While the exciting launch of the NPU and OPPO Air Glass will be done by senior executives of the company.

OPPO INNO Day 2021 will also highlight some of the brand’s new technological breakthroughs, including OPPO’s retractable camera and digital human The brand will also showcase other innovations in the field of imaging, AI, AR and 5G.

OPPO INNO Day has been a groundbreaking day in the world of tech since it first began in 2019. The brand has consistently been introducing new concepts, products and innovations that are cutting-edge and push boundaries on a global level.

During the first-ever OPPO INNO Day in 2019, the tech leaders announced the first generation of their AR Glass products, OPPO’s 5G CPE and OPPO Watch smartwatch series.

Last year, OPPO demonstrated three products: the OPPO X 2021 Rollable Concept Handset, AR Glass 2021, and CybeReal. This year, OPPO is set to take things to another level with the latest achievements and developments in technology and lifestyle.

OPPO has also created a virtual launch where users can use avatars to experience OPPO's latest innovations and get an immersive and revolutionary online experience of the INNO Day on December 14th and 15th 2021.

