UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

OPPO To Launch OPPO F17 With Limited Edition Box In A Flash Sale On 12th December 2020 On Daraz

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Fri 11th December 2020 | 04:20 PM

OPPO to Launch OPPO F17 with Limited Edition Box in a Flash Sale on 12th December 2020 on Daraz

OPPO, the leading smart device brand is all set to launch its all-new OPPO F17 with a limited-edition box in collaboration with Saboor Aly exclusively on Daraz on 12th December 2020

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2020) OPPO, the leading smart device brand is all set to launch its all-new OPPO F17 with a limited-edition box in collaboration with Saboor Aly exclusively on Daraz on 12th December 2020. Maintaining its position as the brand with exciting launches and offers, 100 OPPO F17 with the limited-edition box will be on sale on Daraz only for 3 hours. Coming for PKR 45,999, the box comprises of a USB, OPPO Enco W11 earphones, and OPPO F17 smartphone. Following the launch, OPPO F17 will be available in Navy Blue and Dynamic Orange on Daraz for sale just for PKR 39,999.
With the end of the year comes the aura of autumn, and channelling that the brand is launching OPPO F17 in orange colour, which is being hailed as the main colour of this winter season. OPPO F17 introduces spontaneity and happiness with this edition that adds a perfect combination of style and high-quality features that looks delicate and vivid to make this phone an eye-catcher this winter. The charismatic charm and style sense of Saboor Aly resonate with the essence of the OPPO F17 sending youthful vibes with its orange leather back and high-end design.
The OPPO F17 will redraw the boundaries of the consumer's creativity with its photography enhancing features. Equipped with ColorOS 7.2, OPPO F17 with its ultra-sleek industry-leading design and leather feel body comes with 30W VOOC Flash Charge, In-Display fingerprint unlock, and AI Ultra-Wide Quad Camera set-up allowing users to expand their creative horizons and discover new perspective with OPPO F17.

OPPO with its latest iteration is set to put all the smartphone enthusiasts on its toes with the limited-time flash sale.

OPPO F17 in both colours will be exclusively available on Daraz 12th December onwards.

Specifications

OPPO F17

Appearance

Weight: 163g

Height: about 159.8mm

Width: about 72.9mm

Thickness: about 7.45mm

Screen

Size: 16.36cm/6.44” (diagonal)

Screen Ratio: 90.7%

Resolution: 2400 * 1080 (FHD+)

Refresh Rate: up to 60Hz

Color

Navy Blue | Dynamic Orange

Camera


Rear Sensor: 16MP

Front Sensor: 16MP

Battery


3920mAh（minimal）

4015mAh（typical）

30W Fast Charge: supports VOOC 4.0, VOOC 3.0, VOOC 2.0, VOOC

Processor

Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 662

Core Hardware

8GB RAM +128GB ROM

OS

ColorOS 7.2 based on Android 10

Related Topics

Sale Orange Pakistani Rupee December 2020 Oppo All

Recent Stories

Pakistan Navy And Anti-narcotics Force Seize Drugs ..

11 minutes ago

Govt fixes price of COVID-19 antiviral drug

13 minutes ago

Pakistan asks UN, EU for urgent inquiry into India ..

13 minutes ago

Uzbekistan, Cuba Receive Status of EAEU Observers ..

15 minutes ago

PTV MD's mother passes away

15 minutes ago

Pakistan Karate Federation launches online activit ..

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.