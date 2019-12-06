UrduPoint.com
OPPO To Showcases Technology Visionat The Inaugural OPPO INNO DAY

Umer Jamshaid 54 seconds ago Fri 06th December 2019 | 02:26 PM

OPPO today announced it will hold the first OPPO INNO DAY on December 10, 2019, in Shenzhen, China

Shenzhen (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2019) OPPO today announced it will hold the first OPPO INNO DAY on December 10, 2019, in Shenzhen, China. Organized under the theme of Create Beyond Boundaries, the OPPO INNO DAY will highlight on the broad and deep integration of cutting-edge technologies and services in the 5G era. Astherapid development and integration of 5G, AI, cloud, big data and other advanced technologies are expected to reshape the industry， the event will also explore the future of technology with key industry experts.

Last year, OPPO held an internal technology exhibition showcasing its R&D capacity and breakthroughs across various fields, while exploring the future possibilities of mobile devices through in-depth interactions with experts from different industries.

Building on the success of last year’s event, OPPO INNO DAY is now opened for global media, analysts, industry partners and the general public.

At this year’s event, OPPO will present its latest insights and achievements in the development of consumer technologies in the area of 5G, AR, and IoT. The event will also serve as a platform for key industry partners to exchange their views on the future of technology.

OPPO INNO DAY will invite industry experts, partners and opinion leaders to shed a light on the enormous changes 5G will bring. In addition, the innovative exhibition of this event will fully illustrating OPPO's integrated ecosystem of cutting-edge technologies and how they fit into various user scenarios.

The future of intelligent connectivity will be unveiled on December 10th.

