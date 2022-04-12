OPPO unleashes its futuristic OPPO F21 Pro with first ever Sony IMX709 ultra-sensing selfie sensor in Pakistan

OPPO, the leading global smart device brand has launched its highly anticipated smartphone under the highly adored ‘F’ series, the OPPO F21 Pro

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2022) OPPO, the leading global smart device brand has launched its highly anticipated smartphone under the highly adored ‘F’ series, the OPPO F21 Pro. The Fantastic OPPO F21 Pro offers a spectacular design and flagship level camera system coupled with the country’s first ever Sony IMX709 ultra-sensing selfie sensor, as well as the first and only Microlens feature for immersive photography experience. The phone is equipped with the durable fiber-glass leather back in an eye captivating Sunset Orange color. Its exceptional flat-edged design thoughtfully crafted to transport the device to a wonderful realm. The OPPO F21 Pro will go on sale from Saturday April 16th, 2022 at PKR 52,999.

The Selfie expert and leader, OPPO launched its hero smartphone, the OPPO F21 Pro in Lahore on Monday night. The event was hosted by celebrity host Ayesha Omar.

The event was a glitzy affair attended by media fraternity including socialites, celebrities and bloggers. Mahira Khan and Fawad Khan who were appointed as the brand ambassadors of OPPO, unveiled the phone as the early experiencers of OPPO F21 Pro, and they shared how the phone conforms to their personality and lifestyle and how the youth can experience the joyous journey with this phone.

Speaking on the occasion, CEO of OPPO Pakistan Authorized Exclusive Distributor, Mr. George Long, commented, “OPPO, the Selfie expert and leader, has been constantly making waves in the smartphone industry with the latest technology, product features and appealing campaigns. The new OPPO F21 Pro is a star in the smartphone world which caters to a diverse customer base. This is a great phone for selfie enthusiasts and photography aficionados - but that’s not all. The phone is equipped with many other features that makes it powerful, encased in a sleek, retro sunset fiber-glass leatherette design. This year we partnered with the country’s most loved duo ‘Mahira Khan’ and ‘Fawad Khan’ as the ideal fit for a product that matches their personality like no other.”

The OPPO F21 Pro promises to see the unseen, thanks to the first and only Microlens, which magnifies subjects by 15 and 30 times. The end product transcends macro photography and delves into the microscopic realm. Fabrics, skin, hair, plants, and the tiniest insects all take on a new, vast form using Microlens, allowing the OPPO F21 Pro to explore a new, microscopic universe via photo or even video. In addition, the Orbit Light that surrounds the Microlens camera as a fill light, resulting in images that are uniformly lighted and engaging.

OPPO has a penchant for introducing smartphones with sophisticated camera technology, successfully raising the bar when it comes to selfie improvement. The IMX709 sensor, co-developed by OPPO and Sony, delivers to the front camera for the first time both greatly improved and entirely new features. The Sony IMX709 selfie sensor has been installed in the F21 Pro. When compared to typical RGB sensors, the IMX709 is a tailored RGBW (red, blue, green, white) front image sensor that can record clearer and more evenly-exposed images and videos.

It is 60% more sensitive to light and reduces noise by 35% comparing to previous RGGB sensor. With the F21 Pro's Selfie HDR feature and the IMX709 sensor, you can take sharper, brighter, and more natural selfies in any light or dark condition. Selfie HDR uses AI to detect levels of light and applies image enhancement techniques automatically based on the type of conditions identified.

To experience revolutionized photography experience the OPPO F21 Pro is equipped with a triple rear camera arrangement for photos and videos. It has a primary lens with a resolution of 64MP, a 2MP micro sensor, and a 2MP depth camera. The device will sport a 32-megapixel camera for selfies and video calls. The F21 Pro's 64MP rear camera and super-resolution algorithm can capture up to 108MP images, allowing you to capture even more of life's details in photos. OPPO's AI algorithms are used in Bokeh Flare Portrait to identify light sources in the backdrop and create bokeh light spots based on their distance and other characteristics. Bokeh Flare Portrait gives photos with high colour saturation a more textured bokeh effect and improved skin tones.

It has a 4500mAh battery that enables SUPERVOOC flash charging at 33W. WiFi 5, USB Type-C connector, 3.5mm headphone jack, Bluetooth v5.1, and other connectivity options are included in the gadget. The F21 Pro has a unique storage combination with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of ROM, as well as OPPO's RAM Expansion technology with up to 5GB RAM Expansion.

First time on OPPO F Series, OPPO F21 Pro is carrying the ColorOS 12 which emphasizes diversity with an all-new structure based on an internationalized approach. ColorOS 12's page layouts and interactions have been redesigned to make more space. As a result, the user interface is simple and uncluttered, allowing you to concentrate on what matters most.

OPPO has also looked into and changed how text should be displayed in this new layout, adapting ColorOS 12 for 67 languages spoken in over 140 countries and regions around the world. ColorOS 12 now includes new 3D Icons. The 3D Icons are more lifelike, with a frosted glass texture and intuitive interaction with simulated light, adding a feeling of space to the UI while keeping the buttons simple.

You can choose from two beautiful colours for the all-new F21 Pro: Sunset Orange, which includes the industry's first application of Fiberglass Leather Design, and Cosmic Black, which features the trademark OPPO Glow technique.

The lychee grain leather material is both waterproof and scratch proof. The final processed Fiberglass-Leather is thinner and more durable than other imitation leather finishes, and the lychee grain texture is smooth to the touch. This Fantastic device is up for pre-orders from Monday 11th April to Friday 15th April, 2022, and will arrive in OPPO offline retail stores on Saturday 16th April, 2022, the First Sale Day.