OPPO Unveils Multiple Innovative Imaging Technologies, Leading the Future of Smartphone Imaging Development

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21th Aug, 2021) Leading global smart device brand OPPO held the 2021 OPPO Future Imaging Technology Launch Event. Throughout the online event, OPPO unveiled a series of breakthroughs in smartphone imaging technology focused on upgrades to sensors, modules, and algorithms. The company has been focusing on self-development and optimization of underlying imaging technologies in order to enable users to “capture the beauty in life with ease”. Included in these innovations: OPPO’s next-generation RGBW sensor, the 85-200mm Continuous Optical Zoom, Five-axis OIS technology, and next-generation under-screen camera with a series of proprietary AI algorithms.

New Sensor: the next-generation RGBW sensor enhances light sensitivity with improved color performance

OPPO’s next-generation RGBW sensor significantly improves light sensitivity by introducing additional white sub-pixels(W), groundbreaking DTI technology, and OPPO’s self-developed 4-in-1 pixel algorithm. As a result of these innovations, the new sensor allows for 60% more light to be captured than previous sensors while achieving an up to 35% reduction in noise to deliver much clearer and brighter images in low-light conditions.

The next-generation RGBW sensor is made using advanced manufacturing and processing technology, increasing the level of computing power needed to execute complex algorithms and maximizing the amount of data extracted via the sensor’s white pixels. OPPO’s proprietary 4-in-1 pixel algorithm helps to substantially boost the sensor’s color performance, preventing issues such as color inaccuracy and moiré patterns. Also, industry-leading DTI pixel isolation technology on the new sensor effectively prevent sub-pixel crosstalk and improve image quality.

The new sensor will be commercially released in OPPO products from Q4 2021.

New Modules: OPPO 85-200mm Continuous Optical Zoom supports super smooth zoom, and OPPO Five-axis OIS guarantees clearer snapshots

OPPO 85-200mm Continuous Optical Zoom

The new-released module is the 85-200mm Continuous Optical Zoom, which redesigns the underlying structural module at the hardware level:

It adopts G+P (glass + plastic) lens technology for the first time, introducing two ultra-thin, high-precision aspheric glass lenses to significantly boost optical effects, such as minimizing stray light.

The innovative application of a tunnel magnetoresistance sensor (TMR sensor) allows the lenses within the camera module to move with more stability and precision.

The newly upgraded guiding shaft motor increases the dynamic tilt at which the lens system can be moved, easily supporting Continuous Optical Zoom at higher magnifications.

OPPO Five-axis OIS technology

New Algorithm: OPPO self-developed algorithms support the next-generation under-screen camera to deliver the perfect balance between screen and camera quality

Finally, OPPO also showcased its next-generation under-screen camera solution for future smartphones. The innovative pixel geometry ensures a 400-PPI high-quality display in the under-screen camera area. Using transparent wiring and a new design, the result is much finer display quality with a smoother visual experience. With each pixel circuit driving only 1 pixel (“1-to-1”) in the screen and OPPO’s precise algorithmic compensation technology, the chromaticity and brightness of the entire screen are more precisely controlled, with a deviation of only about 2% and an improved screen lifespan of up to 50%.