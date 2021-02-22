OPPO Unveils Reno5 Pro, Unlocking Infinite Possibilities with Top-of-Class Camera and 5G-Ready Performance

OPPO today announced the launch of its Reno5 Pro in Pakistan

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22th Feb, 2021) OPPO today announced the launch of its Reno5 Pro in Pakistan. Together with flagship-level 5G-ready performance from the Dimensity 1000+ and 65W SuperVOOC 2.0 Flash Charge in a slim and trendsetting design, Reno5 Pro gives you the keys to unlock the infinite possibilities of life in the 5G era. As the first 5G-ready OPPO Reno product to be released in the country, Reno5 Pro brings AI Highlight Video, an industry-leading feature that combines OPPO’s Ultra Night Video Algorithms and Live HDR Algorithms to significantly enhance video quality in dim light and backlit scenes.

“2020 has been a hugely unprecedented year. We’ve faced limits and challenges like never before, but through this we’ve also learnt the value of connection, and how integral technology is in maintaining this. As such, there really is no better time to leap into the 5G era of infinite of possibilities with the Reno5 Pro,” said George Long, CEO of OPPO Pakistan, AED. “With its amazing 5G-ready speed, ultimate video experience, and top-tier performance, Reno5 Pro can help us better explore the limitless possibilities in life and work and make us truly ‘Live the Infinite’”.

Capture the Infinite with First-class Camera System

Thanks to 5G, video watching, downloading, and sharing will be even quicker and easier than before. Over the past few years, video has proven to be one of the most essential mediums for people to express themselves, making high-end video capabilities a priority for OPPO in the Reno series. Bringing this into reality with Reno5 Pro is a 64MP rear quadcam matrix and a 32MP front camera. These are further enhanced by the OPPO Full Dimension Fusion (FDF) Portrait Video System, an imaging system designed for superior portrait video effects. The system is composed of two engines, the Quality Enhancement Engine and the Portrait Perception Engine. The Quality Enhancement Engine helps capture clear video in any conditions, no matter whether in night or backlit scenes, while in motion or standing still. The Portrait Perception Engine on the other hand defines fine-grained criteria for portrait effects to help deliver naturally processed human subjects and backgrounds videos. Together, the highly-intuitive system delivers an unmatched experience that not only captures portrait videos in perfect quality but does so in a way that can help users to maintain their unique style.

Powered by the FDF Portrait Video System, Reno5 Pro takes portrait video quality to the next level with AI Highlight Video on both front and rear cameras, and Reno series' excellent Ultra Steady Video 3.0 for upgraded image stabilization. AI Highlight Video is the first feature in the industry to automatically detect the ambient light in a scene and improve the video ‘s quality accordingly by applying OPPO’s industry-leading Ultra Night Video Algorithms and Live HDR Algorithms. In the case of dark environments, Ultra Night Video Algorithms will come into play automatically to brighten the scene, while detection of backlit scenes will engage Live HDR Algorithms to reduce overexposed areas. Both functions leave videos with better exposure and brightness, less noise, and clear and natural colors with just one click of the “AI” button while in video mode.

Besides the high-quality video, Reno5 Pro also introduces a series of video features to bring creative and portrait video shooting to your fingertips. With Dual-view Video, you can use both the front and rear cameras simultaneously, providing two perspectives within the same frame in videos. AI Color Portrait and Monochrome Video apply AI algorithms to retain colors of specified subjects while turning all other areas monochrome, drawing the audience’s attention towards the subject. 960fps Smart Slow-Motion helps showcase the fullest detail of even the briefest moments while keeping the focus automatically locked on the moving object.

Furthermore, OPPO’s powerful and user-friendly video editing app, SOLOOP, is now accessible from Reno5 Pro’s camera interface, giving you the option to edit high-quality videos at ease with professional-quality video templates and editing tools.

For photography, Reno5 Pro users can take photos at a resolution of up to 108MP from the rear camera, capturing unprecedented image quality and details. On top of that, Image-clear Engine is introduced to help capture crisp photos of moving subjects or take snapshots, increasing the photographic hit rate of capturing crystal-clear shots in any conditions by 31.5% compared with Reno4 Pro. Other features also help users capture and create more atmospheric photos: Night Flare Portrait takes clear night portraits and accentuates night lit scenes with a natural bokeh effect; AI Scene Enhancement provides tailored optimization for color, saturation and brightness in 22 different scenes, including cats, text, fireworks, sunrises & sunsets, etc.

Experience the Infinite in Stunning Design

Like its predecessors in the Reno series, Reno5 Pro continues the trendy, thin and lightweight design. By optimizing the inner space of the phone, the Reno5 Pro is slimmer and lighter than most other 5G-ready phones on the market, with a thickness of 7.

6mm and a weight of only 173g.

Reno5 Pro is available in two striking colors – Galactic Silver and Starry Black. Galactic Silver applies the Reno Glow process, which is a unique AG glass process designed by OPPO, on the glass back cover to deliver a glittery visual effect with a matte finish that is both scratch and fingerprint resistant. It shimmers like millions of diamonds embedded into the back cover. Besides, with OPPO’s special Diamond Spectrum process, Galactic Silver becomes an “ever-changing color” that creates a whole new visual effect that is able to bring out thousands of different colors. When viewed from different angles or under different lighting, Galactic Silver appears in totally different colors.

The phone is equipped with a 6.5-inch 3D curved Super AMOLED display, providing a smooth, rounded touch with borderless immersion. The 90Hz refresh rate and up to 180Hz touch sampling rate ensure a silky-smooth feel whether playing games, or switching between apps. The screen is also HDR10+ certified and comes with Netflix HD Certification and Amazon Prime Video HD/HDR Certification, offering a higher dynamic range and a more vivid visual experience. Furthermore, the screen is certified by leading testing company SGS as an “SGS Eye Care Display”, alleviating any worries of strain or discomfort during extended viewing.

Connect the Infinite with Rapid 5G-ready and Longer Battery Performance



The Reno5 Pro features MediaTek's latest flagship 5G-integrated SoC, the Dimensity 1000+, for top-of-class 5G capabilities. Built on the 7nm process, the octa-core SoC, with four ‘Big Core’ Arm Cortex-A77 cores operating up to 2.6GHz and four power-efficient Arm Cortex-A55 cores, offers industry-leading performance and lower power consumption, achieving an outstanding AnTuTu benchmark score that is 79% higher than the previous generation. Besides, the Arm Mali-G77 GPU delivers 181% improvement in GPU performance for the most demanding games.

Powered by the Dimensity 1000+, the Reno5 Pro can achieve up to 3.54Gbps theoretical peak download speeds. Meanwhile, the latest Wi-Fi 6 standard is supported for reliable, ultra-fast and comprehensive connectivity. To ensure a consistent and stable 5G experience, OPPO has also designed the Reno5 Pro with a 360-degree surround antenna which is able to automatically connect to the best signal available.

Equipped with a series of battery, charging, and power management features, the Reno5 Pro ensures your 5G-ready experience can keep up with your lifestyle. With a larger 4350mAh battery and 65W SuperVOOC 2.0 Flash Charge, Reno5 Pro is able to charge up to 70% of the battery in just 15 minutes, and up to 100% in as little as 30 minutes. Through the help of Super Power Saving Mode, Reno5 Pro can support WhatsApp text chatting for more than 1.5 hours with only 5% battery meaning you’ll never run out of battery in critical situations.

Create the Infinite with Speedy, All-Customizable ColorOS 11.1

The brand-new ColorOS11.1 empowers Reno5 Pro users with more creativity. It maintains the beloved stock Android 11 features while also providing the rich UI customization, greater efficiency, unparalleled smoothness, and strengthened privacy sought by OPPO users.

Supporting all-around customization, Reno5 Pro users can design their own Always-on Display, color scheme, and dark-mode to truly personalize their phone. Further innovative features such as Flexdrop and Three-finger Translate with Google Lens significantly increase productivity, simultaneously, Gaming Shortcut Mode, Gamer Mode, Bullet Screen Messages, and Adjustable Gaming Touch create the environment for you to be totally immersed in entertainment. Security is also enhanced at the operating system level with Private System– allowing users to create multiple accounts on the phone with partitioned app and data. The phone’s data protection has also been certified by third-party organizations including ISO, ePrivacy, and TrsustArc.

Market Availability

Reno5 Pro is a fast, comprehensive 5G-ready phone with outstanding video and photo capabilities. Its top-tier camera features excel in delivering clear, professional-quality shots that empower users to express themselves fully. As a 5G-ready phone, together with a sophisticated design and eye-catching colors, the handset is exceptionally slim, light, and guaranteed to make you stand out. Furthermore, with ColorOS 11.1, users will have instant access to features that improve their creativity, productivity, and entertainment experience, setting them up to make the most of the latest 5G-ready technology.

Reno5 Pro will be available in 12GB RAM + 256GM ROM models in Galactic Silver and Starry Black at Rs.109,999. Customers will be able to get Reno5 Pro starting 20th February 2021 from the market and OPPO’s official website.

Disclaimer

⦁ 5G-Ready Services are not currently commercially available in Pakistan

⦁ OPPO does not claim to be a service provider/operator for 5G Service