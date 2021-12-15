OPPO unveils trailblazing, new imaging NPU – MariSilicon X

One of the leading global tech brands, OPPO officially announced its first self-designed cutting-edge imaging Neural Processing Unit (NPU), MariSilicon X

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th December, 2021) One of the leading global tech brands, OPPO officially announced its first self-designed cutting-edge imaging Neural Processing Unit (NPU), MariSilicon X. The revolutionary NPU was unveiled on the 2021 OPPO Inno Day.

Built on 6nm process technology, MariSilicon X combines an advanced NPU, ISP, and multi-tier memory architecture to deliver incredible performance with incomparable power efficiency, which makes real-time RAW processing possible to capture stunning 4K AI Night Video with live preview. MariSilicon X will make its debut in Q1 2022 on the Find X Series.

During the event, OPPO’s Senior Director Jiang Bo said, “With more than a decade of experience in pushing the boundaries of image technology, OPPO has been behind some of the biggest innovations in the industry when it comes to camera modules, lenses, and algorithms. Our new cutting-edge imaging NPU is the biggest leap we’ve taken so far.”

MariSilicon X delivers an incredible 18 trillion operations per second (TOPS), more than enough computing power to support our AI algorithms. With a stunning power efficiency of 11.6 TOPS per watt, the NPU delivers top-level performance without draining battery.

OPPO’s latest NPU can achieve up to 20x faster performance compared with OPPO Find X3 Pro, on OPPO’s AI Noise Reduction Algorithm.

OPPO’s latest NPU can capture 4K AI Night Video by applying complex enhancements to each frame in real-time.

The MariSilicon X has a powerful ISP that enables images to be captured with an incredible 20bit 120db dynamic range - 4x greater than that of Find X3 Pro. It gives images a contrast ratio of 1,000,000:1 between the brightest and darkest areas of the image, better keeping images true to life.

The new NPU also revolutionizes the imaging pipeline to directly perform real-time 4K AI processing and 20bit HDR fusion in the RAW domain at the pixel level.

OPPO’s MariSilicon X marks a new era in computational photography, it unleashes the power of AI Noise Reduction algorithms to create clearer and sharper videos. It also features greater dynamic range and better color reproduction, allowing each individual frame looking just as rich and defined as a still photo. It is the first time that 4K AI HDR Night Video capturing is made possible on Android phones. MariSilicon X will make its commercial debut on the Find X Series in Q1 2022, bringing with it the most powerful imaging experience for the smartphone.