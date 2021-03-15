UrduPoint.com
OPPO Welcomes Maya Ali As The Newest Addition To The OPPO Family

Umer Jamshaid 30 seconds ago Mon 15th March 2021 | 11:13 AM

OPPO Welcomes Maya Ali as the Newest Addition to the OPPO Family

OPPO, the leading smart device brand ropes in Maya Ali in the OPPO Family. The power icon will be representing the OPPO F19 Series that is soon to be launched in Pakistan

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15rd March, 2021) OPPO, the leading smart device brand ropes in Maya Ali in the OPPO Family. The power icon will be representing the OPPO F19 Series that is soon to be launched in Pakistan. With this partnership, OPPO aims to tap into a large pool of young audiences Who love to connect with their beloved ones and eager to stand out from the cloud.

OPPO’s philosophy focuses on providing an integrated life to the youth. Working with Maya Ali and Asim Azhar reflects the brand’s vision through their dedication and creativity. Both the youth icons are accomplished artists who are popular for their passion and talent making them a perfect match to preserve the spirit of the youth.

Expressing his contentment with the new partnership, George Long, CEO OPPO Pakistan, AED said, “OPPO stands for trendsetting design, innovation, and excellence. We believe these are also the qualities epitomized by Maya Ali and Asim Azhar, whose spirit of pursuing their passion resonates well with our brand. We are delighted to add Maya Ali to our OPPO Family”.
"It gives me immense pleasure to be working with the most exciting technologically innovative brand in Pakistan, OPPO, a truly disruptive technology company known for its premium quality and craftsmanship," Maya Ali said in a statement.


The OPPO F19 Pro’s Users can flaunt Dual-View Video and AI Color Portrait Video powered by Quad cameras. The F19 Pro comes in a flowing light design that sports a 7.8mm thin profile, 3D curved back cover in trendy color options. Like all the editions of the F series, F19 Pro is also equipped with a 30W VOOC Flash Charge 4.0, MediaTek Octa-core Processor, and system performance optimizer for a fast-paced lifestyle.
As a youth-centric brand, OPPO has strategically crafted its products to meet the growing needs of the youth who are passionate about innovation. With a new smartphone launch after every few months, OPPO has established itself as a trendsetter in the smart device industry while providing an integrated ecosystem with its IoT product - smartwatches, TWS, and bands. OPPO aims to provide an integrated lifestyle to consumers by providing them smart devices that makes them stand out.
OPPO F19 Pro will soon be available online and in the market for purchase. Till then keep an eye on OPPO’s social media pages for more details about the phone and enjoy fun with every shoot with Maya Ali and Asim Azhar.

