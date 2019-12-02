OPPO works with global partners to conduct the first DSS data call

OPPO today announced that it has made the industry’s first DSS (Dynamic Spectrum Sharing) data call using itsworld’s first DSS-enabled 5G smartphone via a collaboration withEricsson, Qualcomm Technologies (a subsidiary of Qualcomm Incorporated), Swisscom and Telstra (sort alphabetically)

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2019) OPPO today announced that it has made the industry’s first DSS (Dynamic Spectrum Sharing) data call using itsworld’s first DSS-enabled 5G smartphone via a collaboration withEricsson, Qualcomm Technologies (a subsidiary of Qualcomm Incorporated), Swisscom and Telstra (sort alphabetically). OPPO has also become the global first smart device brand to support DSS. It marks a milestone on the path to make DSS technology a commercial reality. DSStechnology enables carriers to leverage existing 4G and 5G frequency spectrums and networks accelerating the global deployment of 5G services and bring 5G experience on a broader scale.

The call made on November 29th was using an OPPO 5G smartphone powered byby the Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ X55 5G Modem-RF System, connectedBern, Switzerland and Gold Coast, Australia, via Swisscom’s and Telstra’s commercial 5G networksthat feature Ericsson Spectrum Sharing (ESS) technology.The call was achieved using spectrum sharing on a 3GPP Frequency Division Duplex (FDD) band. It also marks the first achievement of OPPO Ericsson 5G Joint Lab. When compared to 4G, the 5G network, features highspeed and low latency, boosting video quality and reducing latency significantly to create an exceptional 5G video call experience for users.

Andy Wu, Vice President and President of Software Engineering Business Unit, OPPO, says: “As a leading global technology company, OPPO proactively works to accelerate large-scale commercialization of 5G. Our cooperation with Ericsson, Qualcomm, Swisscom and Telstra to facilitate the commercial use of Dynamic Spectrum Sharing (DSS) technology is part of our in-depth collaborationsin the 5G era. OPPO plans to launch 5G smartphonesthat support DSS in the next year, which will provide more stable, seamless, and speedy 5G connections, and hence a better user experience.”

Fredrik Jejdling, Executive Vice President and Head of Networks, Ericsson, says: “This industry-first highlights the value that Ericsson Spectrum Sharing has to communication service providers as they roll-out and ramp-up 5G. With this milestone achieved with our 5G ecosystem partners OPPO, Qualcomm Technologies, and customers Swisscom and Telstra, we’ve shown that our unique solution will not only enable service providers to re-use their 4G spectrum assets for 5G but that it will also support all 5G devices. It is the most economically feasible way to launch 5G on existing bands, enabling nationwide 5G coverage and helping make 5G accessible around the world.”

Enrico Salvatori, Senior Vice President and President, Qualcomm EMEA, says: “Coverage is the next 5G killer app and this is another significant milestone and step towards ubiquitous 5G coverage.

Dynamic spectrum sharing will bring key benefits to operators and consumers globally and the Snapdragon X55 5G -RF system is a comprehensive solution designed to allow OEMs to rapidly develop 5G multimode devices for a new era of connected experiences.”

Christoph Aeschlimann, Member of the Executive Board and Head of IT, Network & Infrastructure, Swisscom, says: "We are very excited to reach yet another 5G milestone with our partners. The first international end-to-end Ericsson-Dynamic-Spectrum Sharing call is the next step in our 5G journey. It was only possible with a well experienced team of provider, vendor, chipset and handset maker with a proven 5G track record."



Channa Seneviratne, Network and Engineering Infrastructure Executive, Telstra, says: “This latest collaboration of industry partners is paving the way for the faster rollout of 5G by using existing spectrum holdings to serve the needs of 4G and 5G customers in the same location at the same time. This collective implementation is yet another innovative example of how5G technology continues to advance in a rapid fashion, and at Telstra we are pleased to bring that latest technology to Australians first.”

For networks, the situation of global wireless spectrum resources is becoming increasingly complexwith the roll-out of 5G. The introduction of DSS technology enablescarriers to share a spectrum dynamically through software upgrades, thus applying the existing 4G network to deliver 5G services to users. DSS allows carriers to deploy 5G network on a broader scale more quickly, and in a more cost-effectiveway. For mobile devices, users will be able to enjoy 5G services in the DSS-enabled networks with smartphones that support DSS.

OPPO has always been committed to driving the global 5G commercialization and has obtained a wealth of advantages in 5G standard and patent, products and technologies, as well as scenario applications. Meanwhile, OPPO has been working closely with global industry partners. The success of the data call indicates a deepening collaboration between OPPO and its partners. OPPOhas launched Europe’s first commercial 5G phone – the Reno 5G - with Swisscom before. Andwith Ericsson, OPPOhas established a 5G Joint Lab. OPPO will continue collaboratingwith key industry partners to accelerate the roll-out of 5G globally, bringing 5G experiences to more consumers worldwide.