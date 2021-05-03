UrduPoint.com
OPPO’s F19 Pro Limited Eid Edit Is Finally Available In Pakistan, Sharing In Every Moment!

Umer Jamshaid 23 minutes ago Mon 03rd May 2021 | 04:38 PM

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 03rd April, 2021) Global smart device brand OPPO has brought a brand new F19 Pro Limited Eid edition, perfect for the youngsters with its magnificent Crystal Silver appearance and top-grade features is finally available in Pakistan. With the color of the Shawwal moon and the look and feel of the phone being the telltale of the festival, the newest edition will lure the smartphone enthusiasts into getting their hands on the device and gifting their beloved ones to share and multiply the bliss of Eid. Its amazing Crystal Silver color and Reno Glow effect will be evocative of the crescent moon that ushers in Eid.

The F19 Pro weighs about 172g with dimensions of 160.

1 x 73.2 x7.8mm. it comes with a 6.43-inches Single Punch-hole AMOLED Display, 60HZ Refresh Rate, and 90.8% Screen to Body Ratio. The F19 Pro has Helio P95 and comes with an 8GB RAM, 4130mAh battery and 30W VOOC Flash charging 4.0. The rear camera has 4 cameras – 48MP, 8MP Ultra-Wide Angle, 2MP Marco and 2MP Mono while the front camera being 32MP.

Without any doubt, the new F19 Pro Eid Edition is surely a hit for our youth! With the stunning appearance, eye-catching colors and top-grade features, F19 Pro Eid edition offers an outstanding performance for all the youngsters out there. You can also order yours online.

More Stories From Technology

