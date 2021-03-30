UrduPoint.com
OPPO's F19 Pro Live Stream First Sale On Daraz Is All Set Featuring Asim Azhar To Have Fun With Every Shoot

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Tue 30th March 2021 | 10:43 AM

OPPO's F19 Pro Live Stream First Sale on Daraz is All Set Featuring Asim Azhar to Have Fun With Every Shoot

After the successful launch of OPPO F19 Pro, the smart device brand OPPO has announced the sale of the latest edition starting from today

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th March, 2021) After the successful launch of OPPO F19 Pro, the smart device brand OPPO has announced the sale of the latest edition starting from today. Coming in Fantastic Purple and Fluid Black, OPPO F19 Pro is available for PKR 49,999.

OPPO is shaking up the game again. The brand continues to uplift its position as an entertainer by collaborating with Daraz for a live stream event featuring Asim Azhar. The live event will be featuring full unboxing experience of OPPO F19 Pro. OPPO’s Brand ambassador Asim Azhar will also be playing mini-games with the audience while showcasing the futuristic features of the latest OPPO F19 Pro. OPPO has got the audience covered while getting bored at home. While the fun carries on Live Sale of the smartphones will be a chance for the viewers to purchase it on the spot. The live stream event will allow the audience to win an OPPO Band Style and signed F19 Pro by Asim Azhar.

AI Color Portrait Video is getting an upgrade on F19 Pro and can now also be used to capture beautiful videos.

Like its photography variant, AI Color Portrait Video works by recognizing the person in the video shot with F19 Pro and can intelligently distinguish the person from their background. Dual-View Video records footage from the front-facing and rear cameras simultaneously. Recording the headline act of a concert with the rear camera, while immortalizing the excitement in your face as the beat drops ensures that this video shared on social media will be a hit with friends.

With its 30W VOOC Flash, Charge 4.0 technology and dazzling 6.43-inch hole-punch super AMOLED display users get to have Fun with Every Shoot. All these things prove that the OPPO F19 Pro is the ultimate mid-ranger available in the Pakistani market. Blessed with an exquisite appearance, it renders truly magnificent performance while offering top-grade features. So come on and enjoy the super fun night with Asim Azhar and get your own dazzling OPPO F19 Pro.

