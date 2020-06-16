UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

OPPO's #HowFastCanBe Hits 70M+ Views As TikTokers Join The Bandwagon To Win OPPO F15

Umer Jamshaid 18 minutes ago Tue 16th June 2020 | 05:22 PM

OPPO's #HowFastCanBe hits 70M+ views as TikTokers join the Bandwagon to win OPPO F15

OPPO’s first-time collaboration on Tiktok has resulted in garnering massive interest amongst the audience, which allows the people to participate in the TikTok challenge #HowFastCanYouBe

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2020) OPPO’s first-time collaboration on Tiktok has resulted in garnering massive interest amongst the audience, which allows the people to participate in the TikTok challenge #HowFastCanYouBe. Furthermore, 15 lucky winners will get a chance to win OPPO F15. The campaign became an instant hit on TikTok and managed to gain more than 70M+ views in just a matter of a few days, where quirky TikTokers made their videos to the catchy beat uploaded by OPPO.

The challenge began with AsimAzhar and Zara Noor Abbas showcasing their lightning-fast dance moves. Soon after the launch, the #HowFastYoucanBe challenge took the social media by storm with different celebrities and top-notch TikTokers hopping on the fun bandwagon and challenging their friends. Famous TikTokers like Momin Saqib, Fariha Asghar, Tasfeen, Meerub, etc. took the challenge to a whole new level with their exceptional dance skills, each adding their special touch to make their video stand out.

Even kids are stepping in enthusiastically and showing their adorable dance moves.

The joyful tone and format of the TikTok challenge resonate well with the new TikTok generation giving rise to the interactive trend of dancing at increasing speeds. By allowing users to create their content, the users are becoming a part of the OPPO community and becoming advocates of the brand.

This is the perfect chance to get your hands on the sleek and stylish OPPO F15 furnished with all-round powerful camera experience, battery life, and an advanced screen.

If you have not participated yet, you still have time as the campaign will be ending on 21st June. It’s time to feast your eyes on the biggest TikTok challenge ever.

Related Topics

Storm Social Media June Oppo

Recent Stories

Price of 24 Karat gold goes up by Rs. 900

10 minutes ago

UAE chairs 3rd regional consultative meeting of Gl ..

26 minutes ago

Department of Civil Aviation, RAK Police urge para ..

40 minutes ago

Umm Al Qaiwain Ruler congratulates Moroccan King o ..

40 minutes ago

Capri Palace opens its doors for first time as a J ..

41 minutes ago

PCB drafts new laws against match fixing

52 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.