Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2020) With Mother’s Day just around the corner, OPPO launches its new Ramadan TVC, to appreciate and celebrate mothers' love and warmth. Working during Ramadan is tiresome, and mothers put on a smile to prepare delicious iftari for everyone while fasting. With this TVC, OPPO encourages people to appreciate and share the love with mothers this Ramadan.

OPPO with its on-going ‘Share your Ramadan Moment’ campaign, adds on to its TVC series with a new one focusing on the love of the mother’s hands. This TVC has struck the right chords where the brand is giving the general audience a heartfelt message of helping and appreciating the hard work of women.

The TVC starring Shehreyar Munawar shows the importance of mothers in the context of our families and society.

He captures the tiredness on his mother’s face while trying out the 20x digital zoom of OPPO Reno3 Pro and decides to help her. The playful and cheerful helping hand that he provides lights up his mother’s face, showing that even the small acts have huge impacts. The end of the TVC portrays a typical Ramadan iftari, where he captures selfies with the dual punch hole camera of Reno3 Pro showcasing the true essence of togetherness.

This Mother’s Day OPPO aims to encourage people to help women in the household work to truly live the spirit of the holy month.