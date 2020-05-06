UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

OPPO's New Reno3 Pro TVC Not Only Stirs Up The Spirit Of Ramadan But Also Emotes Love For Mothers

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Wed 06th May 2020 | 02:18 PM

OPPO's New Reno3 Pro TVC not only stirs up the Spirit of Ramadan but also emotes Love for Mothers

With Mother’s Day just around the corner, OPPO launches its new Ramadan TVC, to appreciate and celebrate mothers' love and warmth

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2020) With Mother’s Day just around the corner, OPPO launches its new Ramadan TVC, to appreciate and celebrate mothers' love and warmth. Working during Ramadan is tiresome, and mothers put on a smile to prepare delicious iftari for everyone while fasting. With this TVC, OPPO encourages people to appreciate and share the love with mothers this Ramadan.
OPPO with its on-going ‘Share your Ramadan Moment’ campaign, adds on to its TVC series with a new one focusing on the love of the mother’s hands. This TVC has struck the right chords where the brand is giving the general audience a heartfelt message of helping and appreciating the hard work of women.

The TVC starring Shehreyar Munawar shows the importance of mothers in the context of our families and society.

He captures the tiredness on his mother’s face while trying out the 20x digital zoom of OPPO Reno3 Pro and decides to help her. The playful and cheerful helping hand that he provides lights up his mother’s face, showing that even the small acts have huge impacts. The end of the TVC portrays a typical Ramadan iftari, where he captures selfies with the dual punch hole camera of Reno3 Pro showcasing the true essence of togetherness.

This Mother’s Day OPPO aims to encourage people to help women in the household work to truly live the spirit of the holy month.

Related Topics

Women Oppo Share Ramadan Love

Recent Stories

Death tally rises to 526 after 22, 823 cases of Co ..

10 minutes ago

NCC to meet today to discuss strategy to ease lock ..

10 minutes ago

First meeting of Corona Response Tiger Force on Ma ..

29 minutes ago

Johnson faces MPs after UK virus toll reaches grim ..

29 minutes ago

47 nabbed in Multan on profiteering charges

29 minutes ago

Stocks advance as virus restrictions are eased

29 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.