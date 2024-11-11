“OPPO’s OFans Festival Is Here With Amazing Discounts Up To PKR10,000!”
Umer Jamshaid Published November 11, 2024 | 05:49 PM
"OPPO’s OFans Festival is Here! Enjoy Big Discounts Up to PKR 10,000 and Festive Surprises!"
Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2024) OPPO, a global leader in smartphone devices, is thrilled to announce its consumer-focused OFans Festival, offering unmissable discounts and heartfelt surprises for OPPO fans. This 11.11, OPPO is giving back to its community with a generous PKR 10,000 discount on the Reno12 F 4G, making this the perfect moment for loyal fans to upgrade.
During the OFans Festival, the Reno12 F 4G will be available at an exclusive price of PKR 59,999 (down from PKR 69,999). The event is a part of OPPO's commitment to putting its fans first by providing not only excellent deals but also a personalized experience that reflects OPPO’s “Love More, Give More” philosophy.
To celebrate with its community, OPPO recently held an engaging picnic event, full of food, games, and interactive experiences, showing OPPO’s dedication to making customers the heart of every activity.
This festival continues that mission, bringing meaningful discounts and surprises as a thank-you to fans who have journeyed with OPPO.
The Reno12 F 4G stands out for its exceptional GenAI features, including AI Eraser and AI Studio for effortless photo editing. Equipped with AI LinkBoost and a 360° Surround Antenna, it ensures strong signal reception for uninterrupted browsing and streaming. Built to last, the Reno12 F 4G comes with IP64-rated All-Round Armour and SGS 5-Star Performance Multi-Scene Protection Certification for durability in any situation.
Starting November 11, fans can seize this incredible opportunity to experience the Reno12 F 4G’s advanced features, stunning design, and outstanding performance—all at the exclusive festival price of PKR 59,999. Stay tuned for more offers and celebrations during the OFans Festival as OPPO continues to celebrate and give back to its fans.
