Our collective responsibility to come up with products and solutions, Minister

Quetta (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 15th July, 2019) It is our collective responsibility to come up with products and solutions that can ease out the difficulties faced by our citizens, said Minister for IT and Telecom on Monday.During his visit to National Incubation Center Quetta which is one of 5 incubators conceived, funded and set up by Ignite under the auspices of Ministry of IT & Telecom.He said, "I'm glad to visit NIC Quetta where young entrepreneurs are competing with other metropolises of the country with utmost rigor and passion.

As you are cognizant of the technological challenges being faced by the country, I take it as our collective responsibility to come up with products and solutions that can ease out the difficulties faced by our citizens."IT Minster also congratulated Ignite team for setting up 5 world class incubators including NIC Quetta where youth of Balochistan is proving its metal.Ali Gul is one such example who started his journey by winning 1st runner up prize worth rupees 300,000/- by competing in National Championship of Final Year Projects funded by Ignite and now his innovative helmet saving the lives of poor coal-miners has raised 14 million rupees from Technology Development Fund of HEC.

He said, "these incubators bring a great opportunity for our youth to innovate in public services by creating technology solutions to address the needs of fellow citizens such as povertyand hunger, good health and well-being, quality education, gender equality, clean water and sanitation, smart irrigation, affordable and clean energy, public safety, decent work and economic growth."The minister said that his ministry has a keen focus on exploring all opportunities to improve lives of our fellow citizens in collaboration with the private sector.

He also appreciated LUMS and BUITEMS for extending their expertise to young entrepreneurs for turning their innovative ideas into great companies.Earlier in his welcome remarks Yusuf Hussain, CEO Ignite said, "We want to help entrepreneurial talent in Baluchistan to solve local problems and cash in on opportunities."Shah Khan Director NIC Quetta, Jawad Azfar Head NIC Program and Faisal Sherjan Director NIC Lahore also accompanied the IT Minister at the occasion.