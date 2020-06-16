UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Our Galaxy Could Be Be Home To 36 Active Intelligent Civilizations - Study

Daniyal Sohail 1 minute ago Tue 16th June 2020 | 03:55 PM

Our Galaxy Could Be Be Home to 36 Active Intelligent Civilizations - Study

Our galaxy could be home to some 36 active intelligent civilizations, a study led by the University of Nottingham has said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2020) Our galaxy could be home to some 36 active intelligent civilizations, a study led by the University of Nottingham has said.

The study was published in The Astrophysical Journal on Monday.

"Using the assumption that intelligent life forms on other planets in a similar way as it does on Earth, researchers have obtained an estimate for the number of intelligent communicating civilizations within our own galaxy -the Milky Way. They calculate that there could be over 30 active communicating intelligent civilizations in our home Galaxy," the university said in a press release, summing up the research.

The study developed what they call the Astrobiological Copernican Limit principle.

"The two Astrobiological Copernican limits are that intelligent life forms in less than 5 billion years, or after about 5 billion years - similar to on Earth where a communicating civilization formed after 4.5 billion years. In the strong criteria, whereby a metal content equal to that of the Sun is needed (the Sun is relatively speaking quite metal rich), we calculate that there should be around 36 active civilizations in our Galaxy," Professor of Astrophysics at the University of Nottingham, Christopher Conselice, who led the research, explained.

The average distance to these civilizations, however, would be 17,000 light-years away, which makes detection and communication extremely difficult with our present technology, the researchers say.

They are at the same time not ruling out that "we are the only civilization within our Galaxy unless the survival times of civilizations like our own are long."

Professor Conselice believes that the new research should give clues for how long our civilization will last.

If no active civilizations are found in our galaxy, it is a "bad sign for our own long-term existence," according to the professor. The search for extraterrestrial intelligent life, even if unsuccessful,will still help to find more about "our own future and fate," Conselice concluded.

Related Topics

Technology Same Nottingham Billion

Recent Stories

First discovery of Olive Ridley Turtle Nests in UA ..

42 minutes ago

Premises of COVID-19 patients in Darosh sealed und ..

1 minute ago

Pakistan to sets its own standard for electronics ..

1 minute ago

OIC General Secretariat Welcomes Kingdom of Morocc ..

52 minutes ago

Petroleum Division seeks KP govt 's assistance aga ..

1 minute ago

Four killed in Car-trolley collision near Sargodha ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.