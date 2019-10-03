Ovchinin, Hague, Al Mansoori Return From ISS Aboard Soyuz MS-12 Spacecraft

Russian cosmonaut Alexey Ovchinin, US astronaut Nick Hague and the first UAE astronaut, Hazzaa Al Mansoori, have returned from the International Space Station (ISS) aboard a Soyuz MS-12 spacecraft, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Thursday from the Mission Control Center in the Moscow region

KOROLYOV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd October, 2019) Russian cosmonaut Alexey Ovchinin, US astronaut Nick Hague and the first UAE astronaut, Hazzaa Al Mansoori, have returned from the International Space Station (ISS) aboard a Soyuz MS-12 spacecraft, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Thursday from the Mission Control Center in the Moscow region.

The spacecraft separated from the ISS at 10:37 a.m. Moscow time (07:37 GMT). At 13:06, its engine unit started braking, Soyuz MS-12 divided into modules, and a parachute opened above the descent module.

Ovchinin and Hague arrived at the ISS on March 15 at the second attempt, as the first one failed on October 11, 2018, with their spacecraft forced to make an emergency landing minutes after liftoff over a technical failure. NASA astronaut Christina Koch arrived with them.

Russian cosmonaut Oleg Kononenko, NASA astronaut Anne McClain and Canadian astronaut David Saint-Jacques welcomed the trio at the ISS. They were soon replaced with Russian cosmonaut Alexander Skvortsov, NASA astronaut Andrew Morgan and Italian astronaut Luca Parmitano.

On August 27, Soyuz MS-14 brought Russian humanoid robot Fedor to the ISS. It returned to Earth on October 7.

On September 26, Soyuz MS-15, carrying Russian cosmonaut Oleg Skripochka, NASA astronaut Jessica Meir and Al Mansoori, the first astronaut from the United Arab Emirates, docked with the ISS.

Koch remains at the ISS as she intends to set a world record for the longest spaceflight by a woman. She plans to return to Earth in February 2020 with Skvortsov and Parmitano, who arrived to the ISS on July 21. Koch will therefore spend almost a year at the ISS and surpass the current 289-day record of NASA astronaut Peggy Whitson.

So that Al Mansoori could return aboard Soyuz MS-12, the number of crew members at the ISS was brought to nine for the first time since 2015 for a short period of time. Only up to six crew members are usually staying at the ISS.