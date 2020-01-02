UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Over 1 In 4 (27%) Pakistani Internet Users Say They Spend 4 Or More Hours Surfing The Internet Each Day

Umer Jamshaid 54 seconds ago Thu 02nd January 2020 | 12:32 PM

Over 1 in 4 (27%) Pakistani internet users say they spend 4 or more hours surfing the internet each day

According to a Gilani Research Foundation Survey carried out by Gallup & Gilani Pakistan, 32% Pakistani internet users say they spend an approximate of 2 hours on the internet every day

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2020) According to a Gilani Research Foundation Survey carried out by Gallup & Gilani Pakistan, 32% Pakistani internet users say they spend an approximate of 2 hours on the internet every day.


A representative sample of men and women that were internet users from across the four provinces was asked, “Approximately how many hours in a day do you spend on the internet?” In response, 23% said they spend 1 hour every day on the internet, 32% internet users say they spend 2 hours on the internet, 18% say 3 hours, 10% say 4 hours, 3% say 5 hours, 6% claim 6 hours, 2% say they spend 7 hours on the internet and 1% say 8 hours.

5% also say they spend more than 8 hours on the internet every day on an average.

Related Topics

Pakistan Internet Gallup Women From

Recent Stories

Four died, 21 injured due to fire in leather store ..

17 minutes ago

Dadu’s 17-year-old Aamir Ali, a symbol of determ ..

24 minutes ago

Kashmiris Have Every Right To Openly Resist Indian ..

29 minutes ago

RS. 15000 Prize Bond Result, Winners Of Draw # 81 ..

30 minutes ago

Pakistan to expedite work on SEZs to accelerate in ..

26 minutes ago

Greek star Tsitsipas ready for the top

26 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.