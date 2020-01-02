Over 1 in 4 (27%) Pakistani internet users say they spend 4 or more hours surfing the internet each day

According to a Gilani Research Foundation Survey carried out by Gallup & Gilani Pakistan, 32% Pakistani internet users say they spend an approximate of 2 hours on the internet every day

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2020) According to a Gilani Research Foundation Survey carried out by Gallup & Gilani Pakistan, 32% Pakistani internet users say they spend an approximate of 2 hours on the internet every day.



A representative sample of men and women that were internet users from across the four provinces was asked, “Approximately how many hours in a day do you spend on the internet?” In response, 23% said they spend 1 hour every day on the internet, 32% internet users say they spend 2 hours on the internet, 18% say 3 hours, 10% say 4 hours, 3% say 5 hours, 6% claim 6 hours, 2% say they spend 7 hours on the internet and 1% say 8 hours.

5% also say they spend more than 8 hours on the internet every day on an average.