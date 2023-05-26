Over 156,000 Persons With Disabilities register themselves through DPMIS

Disabled Persons Management Information System (DPMIS), developed by the Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) for the Department of Social Welfare and Baitul Maal, has recorded the data of more than 156,000 Persons With Disabilities (PWDs)

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26 May, 2023) Disabled Persons Management Information System (DPMIS), developed by the Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) for the Department of Social Welfare and Baitul Maal, has recorded the data of more than 156,000 Persons With Disabilities (PWDs). This was told in a review meeting presided over by PITB Chairman Faisal Yousaf.

It was informed in the meeting that under the DPMIS, disabled persons from across Punjab can apply for their medical appointments and receive disability certificates online.

On this occasion, Chairman Faisal Yousaf remarked, “With this initiative, the departmental visits of the Persons With Disabilities have reduced as well as NADRA verification for Special Identity Card is also being done online without wasting any time.

It is pertinent to mention here that all the record of Persons With Disabilities is now available on the dashboard including gender, age, type of disability, and geographical distribution.

Moreover, registration of all 36 Darul Aman (DUA) and Modern Children's Homes (MCH) in Punjab as well as the monitoring of residents' needs, arrangements and their movement etc has also been done under this system.