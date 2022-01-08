UrduPoint.com

Over 170Mln Dangerous Small Fragments Of Space Debris Circulating Around Earth -Scientists

Daniyal Sohail Published January 08, 2022 | 07:30 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th January, 2022) More than 170 million dangerous small fragments of space debris with the size of up to 1 centimeter continue to circulate around the Earth, which poses a serious threat to spacecraft, the All-Russian Research Institute for Civil Defense said.

"It has been found out that about 29,000 fragments of debris with the size of more than 10 centimeters (3.

94 inches), around 670,000 fragments of debris with the size of 1-10 centimeters and more than 170 million fragments of debris with the size of 1 millimeter - 1 centimeter," the institute said.

The whole weight of the debris on the Earth orbit is estimated at 6,500 tonnes, according to the Russian scientists.

The institute added that a collision with even a very small fragment of space debris poses a threat to spacecraft.

