Over 1.75 Million Patients Benefit From HMIS At Jinnah Hospital

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28 April, 2023) More than 1.75 million patients have benefited through Hospital Management Information System (HMIS) in the Out Patient Department (OPD) of Jinnah Hospital Lahore. The system, implemented by Punjab Information Technology Board, (PITB) has also facilitated 1.45 Million patients in the Emergency.

‘HMIS has successfully digitized the traditional work processes ensuring hassle-free service delivery of medical services to citizens. Due to the new system, the patients are not required to carry their medical reports and other essential documents to the hospital for the checkup,’ stated Chairman PITB Faisal Yousaf.

HMIS provides real-time data to both the hospital administration and patients. It has significantly improved convenience for both the citizens and hospital administration.