UrduPoint.com

Over 1.75 Million Patients Benefit From HMIS At Jinnah Hospital

Umer Jamshaid Published April 28, 2023 | 06:32 PM

Over 1.75 Million Patients Benefit From HMIS At Jinnah Hospital

More than 1.75 million patients have benefited through Hospital Management Information System (HMIS) in the Out Patient Department (OPD) of Jinnah Hospital Lahore

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28 April, 2023) More than 1.75 million patients have benefited through Hospital Management Information System (HMIS) in the Out Patient Department (OPD) of Jinnah Hospital Lahore. The system, implemented by Punjab Information Technology Board, (PITB) has also facilitated 1.45 Million patients in the Emergency.

‘HMIS has successfully digitized the traditional work processes ensuring hassle-free service delivery of medical services to citizens. Due to the new system, the patients are not required to carry their medical reports and other essential documents to the hospital for the checkup,’ stated Chairman PITB Faisal Yousaf.

HMIS provides real-time data to both the hospital administration and patients. It has significantly improved convenience for both the citizens and hospital administration.

Related Topics

Lahore Technology Punjab Million

Recent Stories

US Fed's favorite inflation gauge slows in March

US Fed's favorite inflation gauge slows in March

7 minutes ago
 PSX gains 116.94 points

PSX gains 116.94 points

7 minutes ago
 FO rejects irresponsible remarks of Indian authori ..

FO rejects irresponsible remarks of Indian authorities implicating Pakistan

34 minutes ago
 OGDCL partners with IHHN to provide health facilit ..

OGDCL partners with IHHN to provide health facilities across Pakistan

7 minutes ago
 ADAFSA celebrates World Veterinary Day 2023

ADAFSA celebrates World Veterinary Day 2023

51 minutes ago
 Dubai Foundation for Women and Children, Al Ameen ..

Dubai Foundation for Women and Children, Al Ameen Service to enhance cooperation ..

51 minutes ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.