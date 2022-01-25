Over 200 Thousands Citizens Register on Naya Pakistan Qaumi Sehat Card Mobile App

Naya Pakistan Qaumi Sehat Card Mobile App, developed by Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) for Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education Department Punjab, has registered 208033 citizens since its launch

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th January, 2022) Naya Pakistan Qaumi Sehat Card Mobile App, developed by Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) for Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education Department Punjab, has registered 208033 citizens since its launch.

The app aims at providing citizens with up-to-date information including list of empaneled public and private hospitals and diseases covered under Naya Pakistan Qaumi Sehat Sahulat Program.

Chairman PITB Azfar Manzoor stated that the Naya Pakistan Qaumi Sehat Card Mobile App allows citizens to register themselves from the comfort of their homes and avail the facility in a hassle-free manner.

Presently registrations for Lahore and Rawalpindi are open through the Sehat Card Mobile App, whereas registrations for Bahawalpur will open on February 01, Faisalabad on 09th February, Multan on 22nd February, Gujranwala on 21st March and Sargodha on 31st March.

In order to ensure an optimal experience of the facility, citizens must have their records updated at the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA). This is mandatory requirement to avail the healthcare facility. The health card, provided to the head of a family, is valid for all the family members. However, the head of the family is bound to register those family members who wish to avail this facility.

Citizens can also register complaints and give suggestions while users can also see citizens' reviews. The App is available for both Android and iOS phones.