UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Over 30% Of Angara Rocket Launch Setup To Arrive At Vostochny Spaceport In 2019 - Official

Daniyal Sohail 2 minutes ago Fri 08th November 2019 | 02:09 PM

Over 30% of Angara Rocket Launch Setup to Arrive at Vostochny Spaceport in 2019 - Official

More than 30 percent of the equipment needed for the launch system for Angara-family rockets will be delivered to vostochny Cosmodrome before the end of this year, the spaceport's chief, Roman Bobkov, told reporters on Friday

VOSTOCHNY COSMODROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th November, 2019) More than 30 percent of the equipment needed for the launch system for Angara-family rockets will be delivered to vostochny Cosmodrome before the end of this year, the spaceport's chief, Roman Bobkov, told reporters on Friday.

"More than 30 percent of the equipment will be delivered this year. All equipment is Russia-made. We accept equipment for 13 systems. The equipment is delivered in full to two systems. The equipment for another three systems will be delivered in full by the end of this year," Bobkov said while also mentioning that deliveries began to arrive at Vostochny in September 2018.

Vostochny receives from 5-15 vehicles and train cars with equipment daily and has over 75,000 square meters (807,300 square feet) of outdoor and indoor storage area, he added.

The oxygen and nitrogen process unit for the Angara launch vehicle is being built at Vostochny Cosmodrome some 6-8 months ahead of schedule, the cosmodrome's contractor's chief, Igor Olenichev, said.

"This is being achieved through the use of high-quality concrete, which has allowed us to reduce [the rate at which] concrete hardens to 10 from 28 days. In addition, work is being carried out around the clock," Olenichev said.

This site is expected to be put into operation on December 12 and used for installing technological equipment, he added.

According to Olenichev, work is carried out as planned at other sites. Construction for the launch system for Angara began on May 31.

The Vostochny spaceport, located in the Amur region of Russia's Far East, was opened in 2016. The second stage of its construction, which includes the launchpad, is now underway. The first stage is almost completed and includes a launchpad for Soyuz rockets, which already regularly lift off from the cosmodrome. All work on Angara rockets launch systems must be completed in 2022 in order to prepare for the first launch the following year.

Related Topics

Pakistan Russia Vehicles Vehicle SITE May September November December 2016 2018 2019 All From

Recent Stories

Moscow Slams Washington's Preconditions for Dialog ..

2 minutes ago

Walk held to express solidarity with Kashmiris of ..

21 minutes ago

NATO Indicates Unwillingness to Accept Russia's Pr ..

21 minutes ago

Govt will not become hurdle in Nawaz Sharif's way ..

27 minutes ago

Gold imports dip 3.37% in first quarter, over 40% ..

30 minutes ago

Alibaba sets eyes on $15 bn Hong Kong listing: rep ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.