Over 30% of Angara Rocket Launch Setup to Arrive at Vostochny Spaceport in 2019 - Official

VOSTOCHNY COSMODROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th November, 2019) More than 30 percent of the equipment needed for the launch system for Angara-family rockets will be delivered to vostochny Cosmodrome before the end of this year, the spaceport's chief, Roman Bobkov, told reporters on Friday.

"More than 30 percent of the equipment will be delivered this year. All equipment is Russia-made. We accept equipment for 13 systems. The equipment is delivered in full to two systems. The equipment for another three systems will be delivered in full by the end of this year," Bobkov said while also mentioning that deliveries began to arrive at Vostochny in September 2018.

Vostochny receives from 5-15 vehicles and train cars with equipment daily and has over 75,000 square meters (807,300 square feet) of outdoor and indoor storage area, he added.

The oxygen and nitrogen process unit for the Angara launch vehicle is being built at Vostochny Cosmodrome some 6-8 months ahead of schedule, the cosmodrome's contractor's chief, Igor Olenichev, said.

"This is being achieved through the use of high-quality concrete, which has allowed us to reduce [the rate at which] concrete hardens to 10 from 28 days. In addition, work is being carried out around the clock," Olenichev said.

This site is expected to be put into operation on December 12 and used for installing technological equipment, he added.

According to Olenichev, work is carried out as planned at other sites. Construction for the launch system for Angara began on May 31.

The Vostochny spaceport, located in the Amur region of Russia's Far East, was opened in 2016. The second stage of its construction, which includes the launchpad, is now underway. The first stage is almost completed and includes a launchpad for Soyuz rockets, which already regularly lift off from the cosmodrome. All work on Angara rockets launch systems must be completed in 2022 in order to prepare for the first launch the following year.