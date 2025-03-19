Open Menu

Over 310,000 Applications Successfully Processed Through ‘Maryam Ki Dastak’ Initiative

Umer Jamshaid Published March 19, 2025 | 03:39 PM

Over 310,000 Applications Successfully Processed Through ‘Maryam Ki Dastak’ Initiative

The ‘Maryam Ki Dastak’ initiative, developed by the Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) for the Government of Punjab, has significantly enhanced public access to government services

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2025) The ‘Maryam Ki Dastak’ initiative, developed by the Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) for the Government of Punjab, has significantly enhanced public access to government services. To date, over 369,000 online applications have been received as part of the initiative.

During a high-level meeting chaired by PITB Chairman Faisal Yousaf held at Arfa Software Technology Park (ASTP), it was revealed that more than 310,000 requests have been successfully processed, while an additional 59,000 applications are expected to be completed in the coming days.

The initiative has also witnessed remarkable participation, with over thousands of individuals registered as Dastak Facilitators, ensuring efficient service delivery to citizens.

In this regard, PITB Chairman Faisal Yousaf highlighted that ‘Maryam ke Dastak’ is operational in 40 districts of Punjab, offering over 70 essential services at citizens’ doorsteps.

These include the issuance of Domiciles, Birth Certificates, Copy of FIR, Copy of Registry, Fard for Record and various other public services, eliminating the need for visits to government offices.

Citizens can conveniently avail these services through the ‘Dastak Doorstep Delivery App’ or by calling helpline 1202. Chairman Faisal Yousaf also emphasized that ‘Maryam Ki Dastak’ is not only making public services more accessible and efficient but also setting a new benchmark for good governance and citizen facilitation—saving time, resources, and enhancing service delivery across Punjab.

Related Topics

Technology Government Of Punjab Punjab FIR Government KE

Recent Stories

Beyond One-Tap Infinix AI∞, a Flagship Design AI ..

Beyond One-Tap Infinix AI∞, a Flagship Design AI Phone That Redefines Industry ..

7 minutes ago
 Julphar announced as Lead Partner for 14th edition ..

Julphar announced as Lead Partner for 14th edition of AIM Congress 2025

2 hours ago
 UN condemns attack on Somali President’s convoy

UN condemns attack on Somali President’s convoy

2 hours ago
 Federal govt notifies holidays for Eid-ul-Fitr 202 ..

Federal govt notifies holidays for Eid-ul-Fitr 2025 in Pakistan

2 hours ago
 Govt employees to get salaries on March 27 before ..

Govt employees to get salaries on March 27 before Eid-ul-Fitr 2025

2 hours ago
 International Charity Organisation launches projec ..

International Charity Organisation launches project to build integrated city in ..

2 hours ago
World Bank approves loan of $102m for Pakistan

World Bank approves loan of $102m for Pakistan

3 hours ago
 Pakistan Unites in Solidarity with Palestine and Y ..

Pakistan Unites in Solidarity with Palestine and Yemen, Demanding Global Actions

4 hours ago
 Waha Capital Shareholders approve 2024 dividend di ..

Waha Capital Shareholders approve 2024 dividend distribution

4 hours ago
 Securities and Commodities Authority holds 1st Boa ..

Securities and Commodities Authority holds 1st Board meeting in 2025

4 hours ago
 Tahnoon bin Zayed meets Donald Trump, discusses st ..

Tahnoon bin Zayed meets Donald Trump, discusses strategic partnership prospects

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 March 2025

6 hours ago

More Stories From Technology