Over 3,500 Mineral Reserves Geo-Tagged Under PITB’s Chief Inspectorate Of Mines App

Umer Jamshaid Published August 29, 2024 | 01:18 PM

Under the Chief Inspectorate of Mines App developed by the Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) for the Department of Mines and Minerals Punjab, over 3,500 mineral reserves have been geo-tagged to date

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29 Aug, 2024) Under the Chief Inspectorate of Mines App developed by the Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) for the Department of Mines and Minerals Punjab, over 3,500 mineral reserves have been geo-tagged to date. Additionally, 1,427 inspections have been conducted by 14 inspectors across seven different regions. This emerged during a progress review meeting presided over by PITB Chairman Faisal Yousaf.

Following the directives of Mines and Minerals Secretary Babar Aman Babar, PITB has enabled the Department of Mines and Minerals to digitize all mining sites and conduct paperless inspections via mobile phones.

The system also facilitates tracking of the availability of emergency rescue equipment at mining sites.

In this regards, PITB Chairman Faisal Yousaf commented, “The system not only simplifies and digitizes mining operations but also allows for online monitoring of violations of mining regulations. Moreover, the app provides a prompt reporting mechanism for accidents.”

This initiative is set to enhance efficiency and transparency in the mining sector while promoting a safer and more regulated mining environment.

